Video: Go Behind The Scenes Of RENT's 30th Anniversary Concert Rehearsals







Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has shared a new behind-the-scenes video offering a firsthand look at rehearsals for RENT, the 30th Anniversary Concert. Members of the company were given a Camp Snap camera to capture their own footage throughout the rehearsal process. Check out the video!

The sold-out concert and accompanying livestream took place on October 26, 2026, at Broadway's Richard Rodgers Theatre, raising $4,571,464 for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. ViiV Healthcare served as the evening's presenting sponsor, while the Gates Foundation provided matching support for the livestream.

Celebrating 30 years of Jonathan Larson's musical, the concert reunited members of the original Broadway company with performers from throughout the show's history. Original cast members included Yassmin Alers, Taye Diggs, Wilson Jermaine Heredia, Idina Menzel, Adam Pascal, Anthony Rapp and Daphne Rubin-Vega.

Ahead of the event, BroadwayWorld shared rehearsal footage of Aaron Tveit and Rachel Zegler performing "Without You." Following the concert, photos and video from the anniversary celebration were released, highlighting the event's fundraising success.

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