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Video: Lea Michele Surprises Guests With Holiday Performance At NYC Kiehl's Event

Michele delivered a performance of ' Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas' during a festive celebration for Kiehl's.

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Lea Michele surprised guests with an intimate holiday performance at an exclusive Kiehl's celebration in New York City. Check out the video!

The Broadway star treated attendees to an unexpected musical performance during the festive event, which brought together VIP guests and fans of the skincare brand. 

Held at Metro Private Cinema, the celebration included a private screening of one of Michele's favorite holiday films, Love Actually, in a custom Kiehl's-branded theater. Guests also enjoyed festive food, cocktails and holiday gifting throughout the evening.

The event followed the launch of Kiehl's new holiday campaign, Gift Like a Local, starring Michele. Celebrating the brand's 175-year history in New York City, the campaign highlights the local businesses and institutions that contribute to the city's neighborhoods, with Michele sharing some of her personal favorite destinations.

Video Courtesy of Kiehl's.



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