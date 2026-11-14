Video: Meet The Inaugural Writers Of Lincoln Center Theater's HELEN GURLEY BROWN THEATER LAB







Lincoln Center Theater has released a new video introducing the inaugural cohort of the Helen Gurley Brown THEATER LAB. In the clip, Maria Manuela Goyanes sits down with writers Abigail Barlow, Emily Bear, Avery Deutsch, James Ijames, and Ro Reddick to discuss the program and their involvement in the newly launched initiative through LCT3. Check out the video!

The Helen Gurley Brown THEATER LAB was established through a $4.25 million gift to Lincoln Center Theater from The Helen Gurley Brown Foundation, distributed over five years. The initiative is dedicated to supporting playwrights and other theater writers as they develop new works for the American stage, providing opportunities for emerging and established voices to explore original ideas and advance their creative projects.

The gift also supports the leadership of Maria Manuela Goyanes, who serves as the Helen Gurley Brown Artistic Director of LCT3 and Producer. Through the new lab, Lincoln Center Theater aims to strengthen its commitment to developing new theatrical work and fostering the next generation of artists.

BroadwayWorld previously reported on the launch of the lab following Lincoln Center Theater's initial announcement of the initiative.

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