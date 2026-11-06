In the Green and the Importance of Continuing to Tell Female-Centric Stories

From left to right: Sydney Carter as Hand, Dylan Rhodes as Mouth,

Angelina Powell as Eye in the Sargent Conservatory's production

of "In the Green". Photo Credit: Phillip Hamer

This past quarter, I had the absolute pleasure of working on Webster’s first show of the 2027 season–In the Green by Grace McClean. If you do not know In the Green, it was written by Grace McClean (Great Comet, Suffs, Alice by Heart, etc) and premiered off-Broadway in 2019. The cast features five female-presenting actors, playing the roles of Jutta, Hand, Eye, Mouth, and Shadow.

In the Green tells the story of Hildegard Von Bingen using unconventional music, vocal percussion, and dissonant harmonies that scratch the brain just right. The show focuses on Hildegard and her entombment with her mentor, Jutta. The two women have both experienced deep, unresolved trauma, and the story follows Hildegard, a girl in three pieces, as she puts herself back together again. Logan Mulch, another student blogger and the assistant director for Webster’s production, goes deeper into the actual plot of In the Green in one of his recent blogs, so I recommend reading that as well if you are interested in learning more about the show at large. Logan and I both had beautiful, unique experiences working on this piece of art.

Webster’s cast featured myself (Dylan Rhodes) as Mouth, Sydney Carter as Hand, Angelina Powell as Eye, Grace Erickson as Jutta, and Siddalie Orgeron as Shadow. We also had two wonderfully talented covers, Audrey Curtis and Ava Eckhard.

In the Green opened in Webster’s Emerson Studio Theatre on October 2nd and ran through October 11th. From the moment it had been announced that we would be doing In the Green my senior year, I knew I wanted to be a part of it. It was unlike anything we had ever done before, and it felt so different from anything I knew, which was a huge reason why I was so drawn to it. At the same time, I found myself getting nervous about the production. I knew that it was an important and beautiful story, and I had faith that we were tackling these issues head on with confidence and courage. And yet, I couldn’t help but be a little bit nervous about how I thought the audience might receive it.

I didn’t know if people had experienced theater like this before, and because of that, I was a little bit worried that the unknown aspect of it might cause people to check out or dismiss it without giving a chance to the unique and beautiful way that the story is told.

It turned out to be the complete opposite.

Photo Credit: Phillip Hamer

We did two weekends of the show–eight performances in total, ten if you count our first dress and first preview, which both had audiences. There is something so special about doing a show, especially a musical, in such an intimate space–our black box theatre seats just about one hundred people. Sydney, Angelina, and I did not leave the stage for the entirety of the show–the longest any of us were offstage was at the very beginning during our change from our opening characters into our primary characters (Hand/Eye/Mouth), and that was probably about three minutes in total. Because we were in such an intimate space and we were onstage for the entire 90-minute performance, there were many opportunities to get a glimpse of how the audience was taking everything in. I try not to look too hard at an audience when I am performing, because as the actor, it can take me out of it, and I believe that breaking the fourth wall should be a very intentional thing. However, in the space we were in, it was impossible not to receive the audience. I absolutely loved it–I felt like they were almost onstage with us. The entire musical is such a dance of vocal pyrotechnics and storytelling, and the ways in which we were able to get close to the audience was beautiful.

Every night, I saw unique reactions. As we all know, something so special about theater is the live aspect of it. Every show is a new group of people. Every show is another chance to make new discoveries and attempt to touch an entirely new group of hearts. I saw many audience members, specifically women, and many of my female-presenting friends, get emotional. The show is a heavy lift, not only as a cast member, but as an audience member. It is a lot to sit still and watch these women sift through their trauma, but it is important. The songs “In the Green”, “Confession”, “Burial”, “The Ripening”, and many more explore the ways in which you move through your life’s trauma, and how you must choose to put yourself back together again. Many of this trauma, while not entirely specific to women, highlighted the female experience, which I felt was one of the most important gifts that this show gave.

Many of the negative parts of the female experience have not gone away. I am proud to be a girl, and I love being a woman more than anything in the world. But it is also a scary thing, especially right now, and doing this show at this time was so interesting. As we went throughout the process, my motto became “Unfortunately, this is coming at a very good time.” Because that’s exactly what it is. It is incredibly unfortunate that these issues are more relevant than ever, and it’s also what people need to be seeing. The fact that our job is to educate and open the minds of people is something that should not be taken for granted.

One of my favorite lines/lyrics in the show comes at the end, during a song called “Forgiveness”.

“You have to be broken to see light in the dark.

You have to let yourself be broken to see the light in the dark.

You have to let someone see you broken to see the light in the dark.”

I will never take for granted what I learned while working on the show. The teary eyes of the people who felt seen, the ways in which we were forced to confront our reality, the mirror we held up to society, and the exploration of a disrupted girlhood with a cast made up entirely of women was a gift. It is something that does not come along very often, but when it does, it is a stark reminder of why I chose to pursue this in the first place. I am so grateful to Grace McClean, Ellie Schwetye, Lori Pagano, and everyone at Webster that made it possible to create a space for us to tell this story.

It’s okay to be nervous about how other people might receive something, but at the end of the day, you have to create the art that you want. I loved doing this show, and by the time we opened, all the way until closing night, I was able to let it completely sweep me away. I was living and breathing my work, and I could feel it. It was incredible–something that cannot be put into words. I would do that show with those people a million times over if I could, and my greatest hope is that for the rest of my life I continue to have experiences that remind me why I chose theater, and still choose it every day.

Watch a clip from the show, "I Am Hungry"!

The cast, crew, and creatives who worked on In the Green!

Photo Credit: Phillip Hamer

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