Review Roundup: HERE THERE ARE BLUEBERRIES Opens on Broadway

Here There Are Blueberries officially opens on Broadway tonight, November 9, 2026, at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre, where it is playing a strictly limited 10-week engagement. As the production celebrates its opening night, reviews are beginning to arrive. Find out what critics are saying below!

Based on true events, Here There Are Blueberries explores the discovery of a mysterious album of Nazi-era photographs delivered to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in 2007. As museum archivists investigate the images, they uncover unsettling details about the lives of Holocaust perpetrators, raising questions about history, complicity, and humanity.

The Broadway ensemble features Scott Barrow, Michelle Beck, two-time Tony Award winner Michael Cerveris, three-time Obie Award winner Kathleen Chalfant, Delia Cunningham, Brandon Flynn, Tony Award nominee Montego Glover, and Tony Award nominee Conrad Ricamora.

The production was devised by longtime Tectonic Theater Project company members Scott Barrow, Frances Uku, Grant James Varjas, Amy Marie Seidel, and members of the company.

Read the reviews for Here There Are Blueberries below!

Helen Shaw, The New York Times: It’s strange, therefore, that the production so often sets up its own emotional counter-vibrations, creating a kind of sensorial clangor. Much of the show consists of the struggles of a specific historian, Rebecca Erbelding (Cunningham, always on the edge of tears), who must decide how to pursue her investigations. Clearly the playwrights worry that this behind-the-scenes material will seem dry, so they present it as a suspenseful forensic whodunit. And that — particularly when performed with nearly the same tragic tenor as the testimonies — makes the project wobble.

Greg Evans, Deadline: Here There Are Blueberries, the exceptional Pulitzer finalist docu-drama that opened Off Broadway two years ago to great admiration, finally makes its Broadway debut tonight at the Barrymore Theatre. The play, about a mysterious real-life cache of one-of-a-kind Auschwitz photos submitted to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in 2007, remains as intriguing as ever – and with source material as grotesquely mesmerizing as these candid snapshots, how could it not?

Jonathan Mandell, New York Theater: “Here There Are Blueberries” ends with a different set of photographs.These are among the very few taken of the Jews at the camp, and includes testimony by one of the survivors who is pictured in one of them, alongside her family members who did not survive. It is as if Moisés Kaufman, who is the son of Holocaust survivors, and his co-writer Amanda Gronich, shared some of the initial concerns of the Holocaust museum staff: A play about the Holocaust, even one that focuses on its perpetrators, must honor its victims.

Matthew Wexler, 1 Minute Critic: Despite its setting, Here There Are Blueberries isn’t a museum piece. My Sunday school teacher asked me never to forget. This play asks something harder: that we see what happened outside the frame, and who we’d be inside it.

David Finkle, New York Stage Review: For that reason, audiences who feel compelled to examine the records from a theater seat—who perhaps find themselves yet again confronted with a photograph of a malnourished and naked corpse being flung into a pit—will have a hard time not thinking that what Here There Are Blueberries presents remains barely bearable, but nonetheless must be remembered so it never recurs.

Frank Scheck, New York Stage Review: Here There Are Blueberries is currently scheduled to run only through early next year. Let’s hope that this important theatrical history lesson stays around much longer.

Robert Hofler, The Wrap: David Bengali provides the “Blueberries” projection design, and Kaufman’s placement and display of those photographs is nothing short of brilliant. The play actually works better on Broadway in a larger theater than it did Off Broadway. It may be the first opera of photographs.

Hayley Levitt, TheaterMania: The academic precision and only occasional indulgence in theatricality are what make Moisés Kaufman and Amanda Gronich’s documentary play Here There Are Blueberries a powerful piece of historical drama. Conceived and directed by Kaufman, it comes to Broadway fully settled following developmental productions (including the 2024 off-Broadway premiere at New York Theatre Workshop) that made it a Pulitzer Prize finalist.

Jackson McHenry, Vulture : Still, I felt myself wanting Here There Are Blueberries to take the next step. Kaufman and Gronich limit themselves to their subject. “We don’t see what’s left outside the frame,” Kathleen Chalfant’s senior archivist says at one point of the nature of a photograph. Art, however, can imagine beyond that. And it should. Broadway, with its $800 tickets, may have lost any pretense of being a populist arena. But judging from recent election results, both New York and national audiences as a whole are ready for a tougher discussion about Gaza than the American theater is having, at least in what’s produced on our biggest stages.

Chris Jones, Chicago Tribune: The resultant theater piece is the work of Kaufman’s extraordinary, 35-year-old Tectonic Theater Project, a New York-based group that engages in “moment work,” or new shows based on extensive research and vigorous examination of what aesthetic form best serves their needs.

Thom Geier, Culture Sauce: Delia Cunningham leads the superlative eight-person cast, each of whom shifts among multiple roles throughout the 100-minute performance. They present the material with practiced understatement that implicates us all, an effect that’s amplified by color-blind casting that allows Black actors Michelle Beck and Mentego Glover as well as Filipino-American Conrad Ricamora to play individuals who are often white. Here There Are Blueberries gains its power from its even-keeled approach, eschewing the maudlin for a professorial restraint. As the researchers piece together new information and facts accumulate like pieces of a jigsaw, the devastating bigger picture comes into focus. We can no longer look away, or hold history at arm’s length. When it comes to atrocities taking place in our view, we are all culpable.

Christian Lewis, New York Theatre Guide: Here There Are Blueberries is a masterpiece, a stirring, evocative, and politically urgent work of art that exposes what happens when evil becomes ordinary. It teaches us that we cannot sit idly by, we cannot pass on the blame, and we cannot look away.

Brian Scott Lipton, Cititour: In theater, as in life, timing is often everything. Take the arrival of the Tectonic Project’s production of Moises Kaufman and Amanda Gronich’s “Here There Are Blueberries,” now at Broadway’s Barrymore Theatre, where it has settled in for a 10-week run with a top-tier cast (including the invaluable Michael Cerveris, Montego Glover, and Michelle Beck) all playing multiple roles under Moises’ Kaufman’s ultra-solid direction.