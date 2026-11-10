Student Blog: 16 going on 70: Kimberly Akimbo comes to Worcester State

Worcester State University’s Visual and Performing Arts Department is preparing to welcome audiences to their upcoming production of Kimberly Akimbo, a compelling and thought-provoking stage play that explores family, adolescence, identity, and the challenges of growing up, 4 ½ times faster than normal. Combining humor with emotional storytelling, the production offers audiences an opportunity to experience a unique story about life, relationships, and finding happiness in unexpected circumstances.

Written by David Lindsay-Abaire, Kimberly Akimbo centers on Kimberly Levaco, a teenager living with a rare genetic condition that causes her body to age at a rate of 4 ½ times faster than normal. Her life becomes further complicated by a dysfunctional family: her father is an alcoholic, her mother is a self-centered hypochondriac, and her aunt is a forger and a thief. Together with Jeff, her unlikely, misfit friend, Kimberly tries to make some sort of sense of everything.

For our director, Adam Zahler, the core of the show is hope. “We ought to be able to recognize the obstacles in our own lives and strive to overcome them. In fact, there’s a little bit of Kimberly in all of us.”

The production features an incredibly talented cast of Worcester State University students, each bringing their own personality and interpretation to the characters of Kimberly Akimbo. Leading the cast is Catherine Shine as Kimberly Levaco, who portrays the teenager at the center of the story. Alongside them are John McAuliffe as Jeff, Hann-Emily Riviere as Debra, Jeremy Ndungu as Buddy and Celina Moore as Pattie. Together, the cast works to bring the play's complex relationships, humor, and emotional moments to life on stage. Through their performances, these student actors have showcased their incredible amounts of creativity, dedication, and passion for theatre while contributing to Worcester State University's vibrant performing arts community.

Worcester State University Cast of Kimberly Akimbo. From L-R: John McAuliffe, Celina Moore, Catherine Shine, Hann-Emily Riviere & Jeremy Ndungu

The show is both funny and sad at the same time, and keeping that balance, Zahler said, starts with trusting the script. “We have to trust that script to begin with. The jokes are there, so is the pathos. David Lindsay-Abaire has done a masterful job of balancing in his own right. Besides, humor is based on human sorrow; that's the nature of our existence. We find the comedy in our own short-comings and tears.”

Whether audience members are familiar with the story or experiencing it for the first time, Kimberly Akimbo promises an engaging theatrical experience filled with humor, heart, and important life lessons. This production reminds us that life rarely folds out exactly as expected, but that does not mean it cannot be meaningful.

I’ve been working as the Assistant Stage Manager for this production over these past few months, and I truly cannot recommend it enough. The cast and crew have all been working so hard and the result is a truly special production that brings so much warmth and energy to the stage. I hope to see you in the audience supporting this incredible team! To quote our director, “Come see it! Your family will seem way more normal after this.”

If your interested in seeing the show, it will be running from November 19-22 at Worcester State University in the campus' own Fuller Theater inside WSU’s Shaughnessy Administration Building, with 7:30pm performances scheduled for the 19-21 and a 2pm matinee on the 22nd. Tickets can be bought either in person outside the theater at the box office or online at the link found at the bottom of this page.

All Image Credits go to Worcester State University

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/worcester-state-theatre-presents-kimberly-akimbo-by-david-lindsay-abaire-tickets-2003419334159

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