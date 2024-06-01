Student Blog: Best Purchases I Made for My MT Major

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Hello readers! As I finish out my first year of college as a Theatre Performance/MT major in New York City (omg), I am reflecting back on the best purchases I made for my time in school this year and for future endeavors. If you are going to college for Musical Theatre, Acting, Dance, Vocal Performance, etc. this list could be helpful for you! These items are sequenced in no particular order, just by my stream of conciousness! Enjoy (also peep the cover photo which I took of Times Square and its questionable VSCO filter from at least a few years ago).

1. Laduca Shoes

- I currently have two pairs of Laducas: the Annie Can Can Boot Soft Sole and Elizabeth heel Soft Sole, both in black. These are super expensive but I was fortunate enough to be gifted both pairs on separate occasions and I acquired both of them before college and have never used them as much as I have used them throughout my first year as a theatre student. It's almost like a rite of passage to get Laduca shoes for theatre majors and dancers in NYC. I definitely noticed the accumulation of these shoes in my dance classes throughout the year. I learned that as a theatre student and aspiring performer, your body and the "equipment" used to facilitate your art is something you have to invest in so, even if the price tag is steep, a purchase like this can be worth it.

2. Grether's Pastilles

-Another purchase (or several purchases of several packs of these) I was making even before college. Singers have a lot of hacks, go-tos, and tricks for keeping their voices in an overall healthy condition. Grether's Pastilles are more of a basic, well-known go-to for singers and, I must admit, I was never one to really believe in these hacks that people claim work so well for the voice but I do enjoy some pastilles. If you're like me, get yourself some!

3. Heating Pad/Massager/Massage Gun

-I am in need of an actual massage gun but I do have a heating pad as well as a shoulder-massaging machine and, I do admit, tools like these can be a good investment. When you're sore or tense after dance class, applying heat to the area of trouble can help you soothe yourself. I found myself using my heating pad a lot this semester so, if you don't already have one, maybe at least grab that!

4. Stretch Bands

-Yet another dance related item makes the list! Stretch bands have multiple purposes for increasing your flexibility and strength (if used correctly). Usually, these items are not too expensive so it wouldn't hurt to purchase some.

5. LEGGINGS!!!!!

-LEGGINGS, LEGGINGS, LEGGINGS. I will never have enough pairs of leggings. They work for dance attire and they work as items of clothing that you can wear around campus/to all types of classes. While we're in the realm of clothing, purchasing a good formal/semi-formal dress, suit, etc. or two can be beneficial going into college as a performance major for vocal recitals and/or formal events.

6. Foam Roller

-I have a foam roller but I didn't really know how to use it correctly (still don't really know if i'm being honest) so I didn't use it that frequently during this semester. However, I know a lot of people that have these and enjoy using them for similar reasons to the massage tools. Remember: your body is your instrument!

7. MacBook/Laptop or IPad

-These items work for basically any major so something to know if you're going into college is, despite the price tag, most people will purchase a MacBook, laptop, or IPad at the start of their freshman year. Sometimes there are student discounts offerred in your college's bookstore so that may help with the expense.

8. Challenge for the Actor by Uta Hagen

-We actually studied this book in our Acting class during the fall semester. I think most actors know Uta Hagen and many regard her as sort of an acting-coach god. If you are studying acting in your major, I'm sure at least a few texts will be assigned to you throughout your time as a student. This book is just one reccomendation of something I enjoyed reading and gained insight from during this year.

9. Gym Membership (lol random)

-This is a newer purchase for me but this summer I am working towards getting my body to be stronger (body=instrument) so I thought it was only right to get a summer gym membership. This may not be a more necessary purchase if the gym is not your thing or if there is a good gym at your school but if you want to work during your off-season, this could help.

10. Ringlight/Tri-Pod/Stand for Camera or Home

-Another purchase I made before college but it continues to be relevant for the purpose of self-tapes. People are always in need of a ringlight or tri-pod for these sort of things so if you have one, you've kind of hit the jackpot.

That's all I've got for you now! I have a little bonus down below of purchases that I still want to make, in case you're interested in checking that out!

Purchases I still want to make:

-A good backdrop for self-tapes in my home!

-Possibly a belt box?

-More activewear