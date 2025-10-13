Student Blog: An Overture To My Passion

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Hello there! My name is Tyler Mankinen, and I am a junior Entertainment Business major with minors in both stage management and lighting design at Oklahoma City University. With a continuous passion for all aspects of the entertainment industry, I am beyond thrilled to discuss my experience, goals, struggles, and everything in between as one of Broadway World's 2025 Fall student bloggers.

My passion for the arts began at a young age when I attended Lamar Middle School and Fine Arts Academy, where I was first introduced to dance and musical theatre. Like many middle school students, I was required to take a physical education credit. However, as I attend a fine arts academy, I had the opportunity to fulfill that requirement through dance instead of traditional PE. Unknowingly, this seemingly small decision ignited my passion for the performing arts and has significantly influenced my career goals. My dance education continued as I attended McCallum High School and Fine Arts Academy, where, in addition to my general education, I majored in dance, allowing me to take courses in choreography theory, dance history, ballet, anatomy, and much more. Our senior “capstone” consisted of producing a student-directed production focused on strengthening our skills in the entertainment industry. As business director, my main objective was to be the primary source of communication between the production team, technical team, cast members, faculty directors, and the guest relations team. This experience transformed my perspective on the entertainment industry and led me to pursue entertainment management in higher education.

These experiences led me to Oklahoma City, where I could continue my dance education in addition to strengthening my arts management and production skills. Currently, I am taking Ballet, Tap, Advanced Stage Management, several general education courses, and my favorite - Touring for the Performing Arts. Our final project consists of creating a document as if we were the tour manager for a national tour. As an avid member of the Bey-Hive, I naturally chose to plan a Beyoncé tour and include aspects of her rumoured Act III album into the branding of the final document. With a goal to work for major music artists, having the opportunity to build these skill sets before entering the industry has increased my confidence and my marketability to potential employers.

Although coursework is a major component of higher education, my participation in other organizations has transformed my leadership philosophy and expanded my network of individuals with similar career aspirations. For instance, I am currently the vice president of Students of Arts Management, where my primary responsibilities involve organizing and booking guest speakers for our monthly speaker meetings. This role not only helped me foster professional relationships but has emphasized the necessity of effective professional communication in the entertainment industry.

While I am incredibly fortunate to receive an education in my passion, I am in the process of learning how to separate my work from my sense of self. Because I am so enthusiastic about dance, arts management, production, and design, it remains challenging to set boundaries that protect my mental, physical, and emotional well-being. Thankfully, with a strong support system consisting of my family, friends, mentors, advisors, and professors, I am actively working on strategies to avoid burnout and maintain my deep connection with the entertainment industry.

As I continue my personal and professional growth, I am eager to share my experiences and lessons learned while pursuing a career in the world of entertainment. If you’ve made it this far, thank you so much for reading - I am excited to keep sharing more with you all very soon!

Cover Photo by @egcsnaps