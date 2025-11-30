Student Blog: 5 Things I Am Grateful for in My BFA MT Program

Thanksgiving break has given me a moment to reflect on everything I am grateful for this semester. This semester hasn’t been easy, but as Julie Andrews says in The Sound of Music, “When the dog bites, when the bee stings, when I’m feeling sad, I simply remember my favorite things, and then I don't feel so bad.” So, in that spirit, here are 5 things I am extremely grateful for that my BFA musical theatre program at Otterbein has given me this semester.

The thing that came to mind immediately was my voice teacher. She is just delightful to be around on any day, but there was one moment this semester that really stood out. I came to my lesson feeling like everything was falling apart. I had so much going on and didn't know how to handle any of it. After I told her what was going on, she didn’t hesitate. She just said, “Alright, what do you drink at Starbucks?” We took the day off from voice lessons, and she treated me to Starbucks. Over Pumpkin Cream Chais, we talked through a plan for the upcoming semester. Eventually, we returned to her voice studio and sang through one song, but honestly, the singing wasn't the most important part. What mattered was how supported I felt in that moment, not just as an artist but as a person. And that meant more than anything.

This semester, I was also lucky enough to spend my Acting, Voice, and Movement class working with a truly great scene partner. In this specific class we spend the entire semester working on one scene with one other person. This could have easily been a negative or exhausting experience, but for me, it was one of my favorite parts of the semester. The scene we were assigned dealt with a topic that hit a little too close to home, and I was nervous about how that would affect me. But the moment we started working together, all of that fear was gone. We were always laughing and joking, turning something that could be heavy into something manageable and genuinely fun. People even commented that the friendship we created and the fun we had while preparing the scene really came through when we performed. I am grateful for the trust we built and all the laughter we shared, turning a heavy scene into one of my favorite parts of the semester.

My dance classes became a really positive part of my daily routine. On paper, an 8am dance class every morning sounds like a daunting task. While one of the main reasons I chose Otterbein was to focus on my dancing, I had no idea that I would end up genuinely enjoying getting up that early. Whether it’s modern, ballet, tap, or jazz, my early morning dance classes set the entire day off to such a great start. Even if the class didn't feel perfect, just being up and active for an hour and a half made me feel productive and set me up for a much more positive rest of the day. My instructors and fellow students create a challenging, but positive and supportive environment. I’m thankful to have the opportunity to study a variety of dance styles with talented teachers and classmates every week in my musical theatre program.

Outside of my classes, a source of comfort this semester came from living in the cozy and quaint small town of Westerville, Ohio. Being just a two-minute walk from such a picturesque place has been such a blessing. I loved walking to Java Central, where I would order hot chocolate and work on my homework in the cutest coffee shop. I would stop by the Westerville Antique Store to visit with the owner's dog, Jax, who was always curled up by the front door. On Saturday mornings, my friends and I would walk down to the weekly farmers' market to get treats like fresh fruits, pastries, and pierogies. I am grateful to be so close to this; it is such a peaceful little escape from the everyday stresses of a rigorous BFA program.

The last thing that I am truly grateful for is my group of friends who are fellow acting and musical theatre majors. They helped me get through the semester, never judged me for being upset, and did everything in their power to make me feel better, no matter what was going on in their own lives. Whether it was checking in after a late-night rehearsal, walking downtown to grab a Graeter’s ice cream, or having movie nights and sleepovers, they still showed up for me despite being stressed out and stretched thin themselves. At one point, they surprised me with a care package, filled with gummy bears, chocolates, a new journal, and a giant weighted Snoopy stuffed animal that now has a permanent home on my bed. I’m thankful for the most supportive friends who have helped me through this semester.



Stepping back and reflecting on everything I have accomplished this semester, I am so thankful for everyone and everything that helped me through it and contributed to my growth. Small kindnesses that may have seemed insignificant to others had an immensely positive impact on me, and I will carry that forward with me through the rest of my time in the BFA program and in life in general.