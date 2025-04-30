Student Blog: 1776: An Actors Perspective

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Being part of 1776 as The Courier has been an amazing experience for me. I love this musical so much, and getting to perform in it has made me appreciate it even more. 1776 is a unique show because it combines funny moments with serious history, and it does both really well. Here’s why I think it’s such a great musical.

One of the best things about 1776 is how funny it is. The show takes what could be a very serious story, The creation of the Declaration of Independence, and turns it into something full of laughs. The characters argue and complain so much that it almost feels like a comedy about a group of stubborn people trying to work together.

For example, John Adams says, “I have come to the conclusion that one useless man is called a disgrace, two are called a law firm, and three or more become a Congress!” That line always gets a laugh out of our cast and previewing audiences, and it shows how the writers made the political debates entertaining. Benjamin Franklin’s sarcastic remarks and the Southern delegates’ constant complaints about things like opening a window add to the humor. Even in tense moments, the show finds ways to make you smile.

The musical is mostly true to history, but it does take some creative liberties. The big fight about whether to include an anti-slavery clause in the Declaration really happened. Thomas Jefferson wanted to condemn slavery in the document, but Southern delegates such as Edward Rutledge pushed to remove that part. The show’s dramatic walkout scene after the song about this debate, “Molasses to Rum”, is made up, but the conflict itself was real.

Some details are changed for the sake of the story. For example, the actual vote for independence happened on July 2, not July 4. The musical combines these events to keep the story moving. Also, John Adams is shown as obnoxious and disliked, as said MANY times in the musical, but historians say he was actually respected by many of his peers at the time.

The songs in 1776 are a perfect mix of funny and serious. Songs like “The Egg” where Franklin compares America to a fragile newborn of a baby bird are very playful and clever. Then there’s “Molasses to Rum”, which is much darker and talks about the North’s involvement in slavery. And then The Courier's number "Momma Look Sharp", where he recalls watching the deaths of his best friends on the battlefield and how he's slowly becoming uneasy and wounded by the affects of his job. This number allows the audience to see that even though this musical is very fun, we are at war.

Another song that makes 1776 special is how it shows the Founding Fathers as real people with flaws and doubts. When Adams sings “Is Anybody There?” it’s a powerful moment where you see how much pressure he’s under. The show makes you laugh but also reminds you of the huge risks these men took. They were at war.

1776 is a fantastic musical that mixes humor with history in a way that feels fresh and exciting. It’s not a perfect history lesson, but it captures the spirit and struggles of the time. Playing The Courier and being part of this story has made me appreciate the bravery and complexity behind the Declaration of Independence. If you get the chance to see 1776, don’t miss it-you’ll laugh, learn, and maybe even sing the songs for days afterward!

