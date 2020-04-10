Streaming Musicals to Present Movie Musical MARRY HARRY

Streaming Musicals' next streaming production will be the original romantic musical comedy, Marry Harry. Premiere date will be announced in coming days. Sign up for details at www.MarryHarry.com.



The two-year-old Streaming Musicals is dedicated to presenting new, original musical theatre content, bringing live theatre to international audiences. The productions are filmed on theatrical and sound stages in high definition video and sound. Streaming Musicals also supports the creative artists who provide the site's content with a revolutionary profit-sharing model.



Marry Harry features a book by Jennifer R. Manocherian, music by Dan Martin, and lyrics by Michael Biello. The production is directed and choreographed by Bill Castellino.



Marry Harry had its Off-Broadway premiere at York Theatre Company in Spring 2017. It also received productions at American Theatre Group in Rahway, NJ, the New York Musical Theater Festival, and AMAS Musical Theatre Workshop, and readings at New York Stage and Film, and Vassar's Powerhouse Theatre. The streaming version of Marry Harry was filmed in a sound studio.



Boy meets girl on a block in the East Village, a place like no other, where muses come to life, singing and dancing and magically providing guidance to two misguided romantics and their loving, albeit controlling, parents. Marry Harry is a romantic comedy that explores family (restaurant) business, family loyalty, marriage, love, food and finding one's path in life with humor, heart and just the right amount of spice.



The cast of Marry Harry features Veanne Cox (Francine), Jesse Manocherian (Voice), Tony Melson (Voice), Diane Phelan (Sherri), Paul Salvatoriello (Big Harry), David Spadora (Little Harry) and Kim Steele (Voice).



The creative team also features Tyler Milliron (Director of Photography, Editor), James Morgan (Production Design), Matsy Stinson (Costume Design), Julian Evans (Sound Design), Jensen Chambers (Lighting Design), Eric Svejcar (Musical Director), Brooke Van Hensbergen (Art Director), Joseph Hayward (Assistant Director) and Victoria Elyse Casillo (Assistant Choreographer).



Marry Harry is produced for Streaming Musicals by Tom Polum and Stacia Fernandez.





