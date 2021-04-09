Story Pirates Release Kid-Inspired STRAWBERRY BAND Concept Album

Today, The Story Pirates have released their fourth family music album, The Strawberry Band. Every song on the adventurous mock concept album was inspired by a kid's idea.

View the stop-motion animated music video, complete with singing strawberries below!

Stream the album on various music sources by clicking here: https://www.storypirates.com/strawberry

The title track is a Beatles-esque song (composed and performed by Ellen Winter), based on a story by Nathaniel, a 5-year-old Californian. The fictional British rock band has big dreams. Trouble is, they turn into strawberries whenever they perform. The seedy crew decides to create a concept album, and they reappear throughout the album to avoid a strawberry-eating shark, ending up in a psychedelic freakout before the final track, "I Have a Cookie" (performed by Broadway's Eddie Cooper). The Strawberry Band's songs tell compelling and hilarious stories about musical cinnamon buns, weird sisters, a wingless fairy, and a dreamy little hedgehog.

The Strawberry Band's uptempo pop tunes were composed by Brendan O'Grady, Jack Mitchell, Eric Gersen, Monique Moses, Michael Wells, James Harvey, Rachel Wenitsky and Winter. Guest vocalists include top Broadway talent like Lilli Cooper (Tony nominee for "Tootsie"), Alysha Deslorieux ("Hamilton"), and Stephanie Hsu ("Be More Chill," "Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"). As usual, the album's executive producers are the Story Pirates co-founders, Lee Overtree and Benjamin Salka.

Overtree, whose interactions with kids on the Story Pirates Podcast have earned him legions of followers, says that like the Beatles' Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Heart Club Band, this concept album is "like a party." One year into this pandemic, "We've all been cooped up for a long time, and we are ready to let loose. On The Strawberry Band, we invited kids and our creative team to express themselves in the wildest and wackiest ways they can. The Story Pirates offer a space where this is encouraged."

Young creators are invited to submit their stories and drawings at www.storypirates.com.