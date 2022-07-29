Storied Songwriter Guy Chambers Teams Up With Classical Superstar Lang Lang For Songwriting Competition

The Lang Lang International Music Foundation has teamed up with iconic British songwriter Guy Chambers (Robbie Williams, Tina Turner, Mark Ronson, Kylie Minogue) to discover, support, and mentor young new talent.

The competition will be open to participants all around the world, between the ages of 16-21, with three winners being selected to visit Guy in his London Studio Sleeper Sounds, which has been home to the likes of Ed Sheeran, Stormzy, Dua Lipa, Coldplay, Frank Ocean, to name a small few. The winners will record a complete track under Guy Chambers's expertise.

The competition's theme is the 'Sound Of Confidence' encouraging young creatives to believe in themselves and feel truly confident in their dreams and ambitions.

Lang Lang International Music Foundation, with support from one of their long-time sponsors Allianz, have taken this concept to the next level, striving to give young people around the world a chance to show their confidence in their ability, through their music.

How it works.

Guy Chambers will release an original and exclusive piano piece available for free download via a provided link. Musicians, artists, and producers will then be free to interpret in any way they like; adding vocals, adding new instruments, remixing it, it's all totally open to interpretation. Once they have recorded or filmed their submission, they can submit their entry via a provided form on the foundation's website, and Guy and the foundation will pick 3 winners.

For more information: https://langlangfoundation.org/.