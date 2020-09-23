Steven Spielberg's WEST SIDE STORY Release Pushed to December 2021

The film will now be released on December 10, 2021.

In response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the release date for Steven Spielberg's "West Side Story" remake has been pushed back a year, to December 10, 2021.

Other films pushed to later releases include "Black Widow," "Eternals," and "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings."

West Side Story stars Rachel Zegler as Maria, Ansel Elgort as Tony and has an ensemble cast that includes Ariana DeBose, Mike Faist, David Alvarez, Corey Stoll, Brian d'Arcy James, and Rita Moreno.

The film is an adaptation of the 1957 musical with an iconic score by Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim and a book by Arthur Laurents. The film is being directed by the legendary Stephen Spielberg with Pulitzer Prize winner Tony Kushner penning the film's screenplay.

The film was originally scheduled to be released on December 18, 2020.

See a clip from "Good Morning America," where Spielberg previewed behind-the-scenes footage of the musical film. here:

Photo Credit: Niko Tavernise

Related Articles