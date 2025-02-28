Steps on Broadway Celebrates 45 Years with Steps in Concert at NYU Skirball Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Steps on Broadway, one of the world’s most respected and influential dance training centers, will celebrate its 45th anniversary with Steps in Concert, a special evening of dance on Monday, March 10, 2025, at 7:30 PM at NYU Skirball Center for Performing Arts.

Bringing together a dynamic lineup of faculty choreographers, resident ensembles, and distinguished guest artists, Steps in Concert will highlight the incredible range of dance that has defined Steps for nearly half a century. The evening will feature original works by Christina Carminucci, Jill Gittleman, Jessica Lee Goldyn, Billy Griffin, and Krystyna Resavy, as well as performances by Steps Academy Pre-Professional Dancers and the Steps Conservatory Ensemble. Guest appearances include Juno Award-winning cellist Amanda Forsyth, Anabel Katsnelson and Carlos Gonzalez of American Ballet Theatre, and principal artist Benjamin Freemantle, along with special performances by Complexions Contemporary Ballet, Parsons Dance, The Verdon Fosse Legacy®, and a selection from Chicago.

All proceeds from the evening will support the Carol Paumgarten Scholarship Fund, which continues Steps’ commitment to nurturing the next generation of dancers. Created in honor of Carol Paumgarten, co-founder of Steps on Broadway, whose passion for dance and dedication to mentorship shaped the studio into a world-renowned training center, the fund ensures that financial barriers do not stand in the way of promising young artists.Since its inception in 2021, the fund has awarded nearly $500,000 in scholarships to over 280 dancers, providing essential support to help them pursue their training. By expanding access to high-level dance education, the fund carries forward Carol’s vision, ensuring that aspiring artists have the opportunity to grow, develop, and thrive at Steps on Broadway.

"Steps is a cornerstone of dance in New York City—an essential space where generations of dancers have trained, created, and found inspiration. From our daily classes to our youth and professional programs, Steps is woven into the fabric of the dance world, shaping artists who go on to perform on the world's biggest stages. This evening is a celebration of all that Steps has been and all that it continues to be," notes Joe Lanteri, Executive Director of Steps on Broadway.