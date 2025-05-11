Stephanie Mills Leads THE QUEENS TOUR with Gladys Knight, Patti LaBelle, & Chaka Kahn

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Stephanie Mills, best known for originating the role of Dorothy in The Wiz on Broadway, is leading The Queens Tour: 4 Legends, 1 Stage. The tour also features Patti LaBelle, Chaka Kahn, and Gladys Knight. The second leg of the tour began on May 9 in Las Vegas.

In an interview discussing the tour, Mills said, “It’s very exciting, and I think this will never happen again. And I say that because Patti is in her 80s and Gladys is in her 80s and Chaka and I—we're the youngest. I'm the baby of the group at 68 years old. But it’s all just so wonderful, Black women all coming together and bringing R&B back and showing the low and respect we have for each other. I mean, I bowed down to Patti and Gladys and Chaka because they came before me. They paved the way for me to exist.”

The tour continues through October of this year. To read more of the interview, click here.

About Stephanie Mills

Stephanie Mills (born March 22, 1957) is an American singer and songwriter. She rose to stardom as "Dorothy" in the original seven-time Tony Award winning Broadway run of the musical The Wiz from 1974 to 1979. The song "Home" from the show later became a Number 1 U.S. R&B hit and her signature song. She returned to Broadway in 2024, joining, the cast of the Tony and Grammy Award-winning Best Musical, Hadestown as ‘Hermes.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski