Stephanie J. Block and Cady Huffman Join the Rotating Cast of Chris Henry's WOMEN ON FIRE
Royal Family Productions will remount its production of WOMEN ON FIRE: Stories from the Frontlines to accommodate the demand. WOMEN ON FIRE is written, curated, and co-directed by Royal Family artistic director Chris Henry from stories told to her by a group of anonymous women, with choreography and co-direction from Lorna Ventura. The show was originally produced in May and June of 2018 by Royal Family Productions and has since been presented as a benefit at The Quick Center for the Performing Arts by Broadway producer Cheryl Wiesenfeld. WOMEN ON FIRE: Stories from the Frontlines will run from Feb 21st - March 16, 2020, at Royal Family Performing Arts Space (145 West 46th Street, 3rd Floor). Tickets are $30-$250 and can be purchased by clicking www.RoyalFamilyProductions.org
Based on true stories as collected by Henry, she explores the "State of the United States" from different cultural, socio-economic, and diverse perspectives. The all-female cast will be complemented with a modern dance element choreographed by Lorna Ventura.
"One night, I was watching the news. For what seems like the millionth time since November 2016, I was devastated. I felt so angry and hopeless, and I yelled, 'I'm going to set myself on fire in front of the White House.' My partner responded, 'Isn't there anything more productive you could be doing other than self-immolation?' I decided to create a piece of art where women from all different points of view would be represented in a safe space. The piece is just a start. A small pebble in a giant ocean of stories." - Writer/ Director, Women on Fire, Chris Henry
The rotating cast features stars of stage and screen including Gina Naomi Baez (She's Gotta Have It, Triple Threat, Hunchback of Notre Dame, "Orange is the New Black"), Stephanie J. Block (The Cher Show, Falsettos, The Mystery of Edwin Drood, The Boy from Oz), Kathy Brier (Hairspray, "One Life to Live"), Andréa Burns (On Your Feet, In the Heights, The Nance) Kathleen Chalfant ("House of Cards," "Law & Order," "The Affair," Angels in America, Wit), Maddie Corman (Accidentally Brave, Some Kind of Wonderful, When We Rise, Next Fall), Rosa Curry (The Rocky Horror Show, Steel Pier), Paige Gilbert (The Rose Tattoo, Late Night), Judy Gold ("The Rosie O'Donnell Show," The Judy Show: My Life as a Sitcom), Julie Halston (Tootsie, You Can't Take It With You, The Divine Sister), Simone Harrison (Love/Sick), Cady Huffman (The Producers, The Nance, "The Good Wife,") Steffanie Leigh (War Paint, Mary Poppins), Cynthia Mace ("The OA," "Mindhunter," Safe Home) Gargi Mukherjee (The Namesake, Karma Calling), Rebecca Nelson (Trust, Henry Fool), Olivia Oguma (Mamma Mia, Les Miserables), Connie Ray (Thank You For Smoking, Stuart Little), Alysia Reiner ("Orange is the New Black," Better Things, How to Get Away with Murder, Egg, "The Deuce"), Laila Robins ("Murder in the First," "Deception," Planes, Trains and Automobiles, Heartbreak House, Frozen), Debra Jo Rupp ("That 70's Show," "Friends") Constance Shulman ("Orange is the New Black," "Doug," The Broken Ones, The Rose Tattoo), and Lianah Sta. Ana (Miss Saigon), Desi Waters ("The Blacklist"), and Ashley Williams ("The Jim Gaffigan Show," "How I Met Your Mother") and with a dance ensemble of Samantha Butts, Emily Anne Davis, Erica Misilo, Mariah Reives, and Samantha Warner.
The creative team for this production includes Chris Henry (playwright/co-director), Lorna Ventura (co-director/choreography), Cheyenne Sykes (set, lighting, and costume design), Lars Jacobsen (original music), Chet Miller (sound design), Kyle Conn (production stage management).
Information
WOMEN ON FIRE: Stories from the Frontlines
Written by CHRIS HENRY as told by A Group of Anonymous Women
Choreographed by LORNA VENTURA
Directed by CHRIS HENRY & LORNA VENTURA
Feb 21 - Mar 16, 2020
Performances Schedule:
Fridays at 7 PM
Saturdays at 6:30 PM
Sundays at 7 PM
Mondays at 7 PM (March 9th and 16th)
Running Time 75 minutes
Royal Family Performing Arts Space is located at 145 West 46th Street, 3rd Floor
Tickets start at $30 - $250
Tickets can be purchased by visiting www.royalfamilyproductions.org
Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos
