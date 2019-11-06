Stephanie J. Block Will Make Her CafÃ© Carlyle Debut in February

Tony Award-winner Stephanie J. Block makes her Café Carlyle debut, February 11 - 15. She has established herself as one of Broadway's most versatile leading ladies. Stephanie J. Block most recently starred in The Cher Show for which she won the 2019 Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards, and received a Drama League Award nomination. Previously, Ms. Block starred in the Broadway revival of Falsettos (Tony Award nomination), Little Miss Sunshine (Drama Desk nomination), The Mystery of Edwin Drood (Tony Award nomination), Anything Goes, By the Way, Meet Vera Stark, 9 to 5: The Musical (Drama Desk nomination), Wicked, The Pirate Queen, and The Boy from Oz. She also starred in the first national touring company of Wicked as Elphaba (Helen Hayes Award; Carbonell Award).

Her regional credits include Funny Girl (Robby Award), Crazy for You (L.A. Ovation Award nomination), Oliver (Critic's Award), James Joyce's The Dead, Triumph of Love, The Grass Harp, South Pacific, Will Roger's Follies, and the world premiere of Wicked. Stephanie J. Block's television credits include Rise, Orange is the New Black, Bluff City Law, Homeland, and Madam Secretary. She has sung with numerous symphony orchestras around the country. Her solo concert has been critically acclaimed in NYC and London. Her voice is featured on multiple original cast recordings including the Grammy-nominated album for 9 to 5: The Musical and her solo album, This Place I Know. She is a proud member of the Musical Theatre Guild and has been a member of Actors' Equity since 1995.

Performances will take place Tuesday - Saturday at 8:45pm. Weekday pricing begins at $90 per person / Bar Seating: $70 / Premium Seating: $135. Weekend pricing begins at $110 per person / Bar Seating: $85 / Premium Seating: $150. For ticket purchases, there is an $80 two-course dinner requirement per person. A special Valentine's Day show includes a three-course prix fixe dinner - General Seating $245 per person / Premium Seating $295 / Bar Seating $80. Reservations can be made online via Ticketweb. Café Carlyle is located in The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel (35 East 76th Street, at Madison Avenue).





