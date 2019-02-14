Stephanie J. Block, Caissie Levy, and More Set for TDF Gala

"The Chers" Stephanie J. Block, Teal Wicks and Micaela Diamond from THE CHER SHOW; Caissie Levy, Elsa in FROZEN; James T. Lane, Paul in KISS ME, KATE; and Ali Stroker, Ado Annie in OKLAHOMA! will perform numbers from their shows at TDF's 2019 Gala on Monday, March 11 at Manhattan's historic Gotham Hall (1356 Broadway @ 36th Street, NYC).

The gala will honor legendary costume designer Bob Mackie, who received unanimous rave reviews for his costume design for THE CHER SHOW and entrepreneur/philanthropist, REGINALD ("REGGIE") Van Lee.

TDF, the not-for-profit organization dedicated to bringing the power of the performing arts to everyone, which is in its 51st year of service to audiences and the performing arts community, will present the TDF Founders Award to ten-time Tony Award nominee, director/choreographer/librettist Graciela Daniele.

The funds raised at TDF's 2019 Gala will provide vital support for TDF's wide range of programs that ensure that the arts are accessible to all. The chairs for the event are TDF Trustees Donna Williams and HOLLY COHEN, and CANDY PRATTS PRICE. Tables begin at $10,000 and individual tickets are available for $1,500 and $1,000. The event is being produced by the Curb Gardner Creative Group and the show is being directed by Terry Berliner.

To purchase tickets, journal ads, and for more information, go to: https://tdfgala.tdf.org/; email: events@tdf.org or call: 212.912.9770 ext. *384.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

