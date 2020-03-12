Stephanie J. Block, Audra McDonald, and More Take to Social Media to Share Reactions to Coronavirus Broadway Suspension

Click Here for More Articles on COVID19: Broadway Impact

It was announced today that, following an emergency meeting held by The Broadway League, all Broadway performances were cancelled beginning at 5PM tonight. The current plans are for performances to resume on April 13th, 2020.

This comes after Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that no gatherings of more than 500 people will be allowed, excepting schools, hospitals, mass transit, and nursing homes.

Many Broadway stars have taken to their social channels to share their thoughts on the Covid19 Broadway suspension. We will continue to update live.

Hey guys...love you guys. https://t.co/08DeoxiIbP - Alex Brightman (@ABrightMonster) March 12, 2020 We will rise again as artists. Now is the time to be civil leaders and proactive helpers & nurturers. My finances may be emptied but my heart, body & soul KNOWS this is the right thing to do for ALL. https://t.co/kR6qsizacO - Stephanie J. Block (@StephanieJBlock) March 12, 2020

Love you all. Take care of yourselves physically and mentally. This is the right thing to keep us all healthy and safe ? - Presley Ryan (@PrezRyan) March 12, 2020

Sending love to everyone- casts, bands, crews, ushers, fans, artists, producers, hell even critics ?. I know how heartbreaking and hard this will be for so many... but I'm relieved to see some leadership that puts people before profits. ??? https://t.co/XViiNzrErj - Anaïs Mitchell (@anaismitchell) March 12, 2020

Hey Broadway friends: please keep singing through this. On YouTube, Instagram, wherever. We need your voices. Lift us up. https://t.co/KTxd25HkBi - John August (@johnaugust) March 12, 2020

