Stephanie J. Block, Audra McDonald, and More Take to Social Media to Share Reactions to Coronavirus Broadway Suspension
It was announced today that, following an emergency meeting held by The Broadway League, all Broadway performances were cancelled beginning at 5PM tonight. The current plans are for performances to resume on April 13th, 2020.
This comes after Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that no gatherings of more than 500 people will be allowed, excepting schools, hospitals, mass transit, and nursing homes.
Many Broadway stars have taken to their social channels to share their thoughts on the Covid19 Broadway suspension. We will continue to update live.
Hey guys...love you guys. https://t.co/08DeoxiIbP- Alex Brightman (@ABrightMonster) March 12, 2020
We will rise again as artists. Now is the time to be civil leaders and proactive helpers & nurturers. My finances may be emptied but my heart, body & soul KNOWS this is the right thing to do for ALL. https://t.co/kR6qsizacO- Stephanie J. Block (@StephanieJBlock) March 12, 2020
Love you all. Take care of yourselves physically and mentally. This is the right thing to keep us all healthy and safe ?- Presley Ryan (@PrezRyan) March 12, 2020
Oh Broadway. ?? https://t.co/pzKo3RhSFB- Constantine Maroulis (@ConstantineM) March 12, 2020
Sending love to everyone- casts, bands, crews, ushers, fans, artists, producers, hell even critics ?. I know how heartbreaking and hard this will be for so many... but I'm relieved to see some leadership that puts people before profits. ??? https://t.co/XViiNzrErj- Anaïs Mitchell (@anaismitchell) March 12, 2020
Harsh and heartbreaking to the industry but necessary. https://t.co/RSdEq9pUtp- Audra McDonald (@AudraEqualityMc) March 12, 2020
Hey Broadway friends: please keep singing through this. On YouTube, Instagram, wherever. We need your voices. Lift us up. https://t.co/KTxd25HkBi- John August (@johnaugust) March 12, 2020
I think this is the right move to keep everyone safe. I hope I can get my plants! https://t.co/UABdE95l91- Kerry Butler (@KerryButlerNyc) March 12, 2020
Devastating for #Broadway but necessary. Take care, dear friends and colleagues. https://t.co/hdKZtECxtS- Jose Llana (@thejosellana) March 12, 2020
Absolutely the right move but still...? https://t.co/t6K5iCSXhY- Josh Gad (@joshgad) March 12, 2020
broadway ... we will be back #WeWillBeBack a??i????- ROSIE (@Rosie) March 12, 2020
Thank you @BroadwayLeague @ActorsEquity and all involved. https://t.co/gvs2OOCbcA- Javier Muñoz (@JMunozActor) March 12, 2020
It is the right thing to do. But the economic fallout on crew members, ushers, house managers, box office staffers - as well as, of course, actors, stage managers, and musicians - will be massive. https://t.co/ysRIrXZWw1- Anthony Rapp (@albinokid) March 12, 2020
Wait ??. Stay safe out there everyone! https://t.co/ul9m3IEIvr- Anna Perez de Tagle-Kline (@AnnaMariaPdT) March 12, 2020
A post shared by Leslie Odom, Jr. (@leslieodomjr) on Mar 11, 2020 at 8:37pm PDT
Look at the happy little puppy I was before they SHUT DOWN #BROADWAY. If you need me, I'll be locked in my house washing my hands for the next thirty days. • To those who had broadway tickets or who want more information regarding COVID-19 and the b'way shut down, understand there's a ton we don't know yet, and information is going to be disseminated as quickly as possible. Stay healthy xx
A post shared by Ryan McCartan (@mccarya) on Mar 12, 2020 at 1:12pm PDT
Due to public health and safety concerns, tonight's opening and all performances on Broadway have been cancelled through April 12, 2020. For questions regarding refunds and exchanges, please contact your point of purchase. Thank you to the entire #Queendom for today's love.
A post shared by SIX on Broadway ? (@sixbroadway) on Mar 12, 2020 at 12:28pm PDT
Officially announced... Broadway will go on a temporary suspension beginning tonight, through April 12th Will miss my cast, crew and especially dance partner @raymondbaynard immensely. Especially, getting to perform for you all. Please continue to love, support and encourage each other daily. You are all in my thoguhts and prayers. . "For God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of power and of love and of a sound mind." 2 Timothy 1:7 ?: @wallacesmith007 . #StaySafe #Faith #Hope #Love
A post shared by Lauren Boyd (@laurenmboyd) on Mar 12, 2020 at 12:49pm PDT
Worry not friends. We'll be back. a??i??a??i??a??i?? Stay safe.
A post shared by Rob McClure (@mcclurerob) on Mar 12, 2020 at 11:59am PDT
A post shared by Miss Peppermint (@peppermint247) on Mar 11, 2020 at 10:26pm PDT
NEW EPISODE: We chat with Adam Jepsen who it COVID-19 and its effect on the Broadway community. Now available on our website, Apple Podcasts, Broadway Podcast Network & more.
A post shared by The Ensemblist (@theensemblist) on Mar 12, 2020 at 1:05pm PDT
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Following an emergency meeting held today by The Broadway League BroadwayWorld has learned that all Broadway performances are cancelled beginning at 5... (read more)
All Tickets For WEST SIDE STORY, TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD, JAGGED LITTLE PILL and More Will Be $50 Through March
The producers of To Kill a Mockingbird, West Side Story, The Lehman Trilogy, Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, and The Book of Mormon, have announced t... (read more)
How To Exchange Or Cancel Your Broadway Tickets Due To Coronavirus Travel Cancellations
Broadway performances are all playing as scheduled amid the Coronavirus outbreak. There are now 19 confirmed cases in New York City, though media repo... (read more)
WICKED is Holding an Open Casting Call, Seeking Fiyero and Fiyero Understudies for Broadway and National Tour
Wicked is seeking future Fiyero and Fiyero understudies for Broadway and the National Tour.... (read more)
Equity Releases Statement In Response to Limits on Public Gatherings, Says Assistance is Needed for Arts Workers
Kate Shindle, President of Actors' Equity Association, released the following statement in reaction to the District of Columbia, the Bay Area and Wash... (read more)
Debut of the Month: Meet Ezra Menas of JAGGED LITTLE PILL!
On December 5, 2019, Broadway officially got a little bit more ironic, when Jagged Little Pill opened at the Broadhurst Theatre. Based on the beloved ... (read more)