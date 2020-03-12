COVID19: Broadway Impact
Stephanie J. Block, Audra McDonald, and More Take to Social Media to Share Reactions to Coronavirus Broadway Suspension

It was announced today that, following an emergency meeting held by The Broadway League, all Broadway performances were cancelled beginning at 5PM tonight. The current plans are for performances to resume on April 13th, 2020.

This comes after Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that no gatherings of more than 500 people will be allowed, excepting schools, hospitals, mass transit, and nursing homes.

Many Broadway stars have taken to their social channels to share their thoughts on the Covid19 Broadway suspension. We will continue to update live.

NEW EPISODE: We chat with Adam Jepsen who it COVID-19 and its effect on the Broadway community. Now available on our website, Apple Podcasts, Broadway Podcast Network & more.

