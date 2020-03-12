Broadway Suspends Operations In Response To COVID-19 Outbreak
Following an emergency meeting held today by The Broadway League BroadwayWorld has learned that all Broadway performances are cancelled beginning at 5PM tonight as a result of the Coronavirus.
Current plans are for performances to resume on April 13th, 2020, per a press release from The Broadway League.
Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that no gatherings of more than 500 people will be allowed, excepting schools, hospitals, mass transit, and nursing homes.
The economic impact of a Broadway shut down is forecasted to be astronomical, with the industry possibly losing well over $100 million due to the drop in tourism spending being felt in the accommodation, hospitality, and food industries, in addition to many others.
Broadway brought in 14.62 million people to the Times Square area last year.
The number of cases in New York State hit 216* with 62 in New York City, as of Thursday, March 12 at 1:00 p.m. ET.
For ticket refunds, reach out to your original point of purchase. Credit card transactions from the box office/official ticketing agent are usually automatically refunded.
This is a developing story, with more information being added as it becomes available.
[*the total cases in New York state has not officially been updated since 3/11/2020]
