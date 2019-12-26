Stealing the Spotlight: Counting Down the Best Musical Moments of 2019

How do we love thee, 2019? Let us count the ways! Eleven musicals opened on Broadway in 2019, making way for dozens of jaw-dropping performances from seasoned veterans, fresh faces, and everyone in between.

Below, we're counting down our ten favorite musical moments from this past year on Broadway, off-Broadway and beyond. Did your favorite make this list?

10. "So In Love"- Kiss Me, Kate

What happens when Broadway's sweetheart sings one of the sweetest love songs Broadway's ever seen? Listen to Kelli O'Hara make musical magic with this little Cole Porter gem and you'll fall so in love too...

9. "Backstage Romance"- Moulin Rouge!

This one you might just have to see to believe. Head to the Al Hirschfeld Theatre to catch the cast of Moulin Rouge! stop the show with this perfect, musical explosion of Sonya Tayeh genius.

8. "Why We Build the Wall"- Hadestown Theatre gets political (and kinda close to home) in the Act 1 finale of Broadway's hottest new show. Patrick Page commands the stage and the ensemble creates a jaw-dropping wall of sound (no pun intended) in this Hadestown anthem. Watch a stripped down version below:

7. The orchestrations of Oklahoma!

People will say/have said they're in love with the new sound of Oklahoma!. The 1943 orchestrations were completely revamped for a seven-piece blue grass band, which occupies the stage alongside Laurey, Curly, and the rest of the classic characters.

6. "Ain't Too Proud to Beg"/"Just My Imagination"- Ain't Too Proud

We just couldn't resist the temptation of picking two stellar performances from Ain't Too Proud Tony nominees Ephraim Sykes and Jeremy Pope. You'll find yourself on cloud nine listening to these two do their thing.

5. "Michael in the Bathroom"- Be More Chill The official Broadway earworm of 2019 (Yes, we know it's still stuck in your head too) was only made more lovable by George Salazar's incredible vocal performance. We may not know you Michael, but we're still singing along.

4. "Don't Cry for Me Argentina"- Evita

To sing the notes that Andrew Lloyd Webber wrote for Eva Perón takes a vocal prowess that few have mastered since Patti LuPone originated the iconic role. Then came Solea Pfeiffer...

3. "Proud Mary"- Tina

Watch out Broadway, here comes Tina Adrienne Warren. This tiny powerhouse's performance is leaving jaws on the floor of the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre. This song in particular, audiences get to enjoy not once, but twice!

2. "You Oughta Know"- Jagged Little Pill

All we really want is for you to wake up and fall head over feet for this show-stopping, angsty anthem in Broadway's newest musical. You already have? Thank U!

1."Wait for Me"/"Wait for Me (Reprise)" - Hadestown

This year's most acclaimed new show comes to a musical climax with this painful and poignant tune from Orpheus and Eurydice, performed with light fixture and turntable choreography that you won't forget anytime soon.

Think we got it wrong? What was YOUR favorite musical moment of 2019?





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You