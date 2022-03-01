Staten Island Children's Museum Celebrates Women's History Month In March

The Staten Island Children's Museum is celebrating Women's History Month in March through art, cooking, creating, and portrait picture taking.

Visitors to the Walk in! Workshop will learn about the monotoned sculptures of Kumi Yamshita that play with light and shadow and create their own single hue artwork with silhouettes.

Saturday, March 5th, from 12:00 to 2:00pm, the Staten Island Alliance for North Shore Children & Families will hold a Grab and Go under the solar tent in front of the Museum. If you have a child aged 0 to 3, you will be able to find helpful information about early childhood programs, childcare and additional supports.

The lively melodies of Irish reels will fill the air on Sunday, March 6th at 4:00 pm when dancers from Dawn Daniels Irish Dance Studio perform and demonstrate Irish Step Dancing for the crowd in honor of St. Patrick's Day.

On Saturday, March 12 at 4:00 pm, MakerspaceNYC will guide visitors in assembling, decorating and flying a small wooden airplane inspired by Amelia Earhart, the first woman aviator to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean.

ShopRite Kidz Cook with Ms. Becky will celebrate Pi Day with Pies. P which is written as the Greek letter P, is the relationship between the outline of a circle (circumference) and the line across the middle (diameter). It will always equal a very long decimal number that is shortened to 3.14. In recent years, March 14 or 3/14 has been recognized as Pi day to help build appreciation for the mathematical phenomenon. Join Ms. Becky on Sunday, March 13 in sessions throughout the day to make blueberry hand pies in honor of the day.

Saturday, March 19 at 4:00 pm, Bilingual Birdies will lead a kids Spanish lesson through live music, puppetry and bubbles. Teaching musician, Mauro, a native speaker from Mexico will lead the singing, jumping and learning.

Staff from Staten Island's own Alice Austen House will be leading family portraiture workshops on Sunday, March 20 at 3:00 and 4:00 pm. Visitors will learn about Alice Austen, one of the U.S.'s earliest and most prolific female photographers. Then they will be able to take digital family portraits and have them printed onsite.

Sunday, March 27, throughout the day, in ShopRite Kidz Cook with Ms. Becky, young chefs will be making Amelia Earhart's favorite dish: tomato soup. This will involve chopping, mincing, crushing and frying. It is a great way to practice using kitchen tools and will create a delicious final product for all to sample.