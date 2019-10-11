Staten Island Children's Museum Announces Lineup Of Con Edison Second Saturday Science! Workshops

The Staten Island Children's Museum presents its latest lineup of programs for upcoming Con Edison Second Saturday Science! weekend workshops, and children are sure to be engaged by the sounds of rudimentary phones, real radios, and radical robots!

The monthly one-hour drop-in activity focuses on scientific exploration to engage children's minds and imaginations. The workshops are often aligned with the particular month's programming theme and are interactive, giving kids the chance to experiment, build, and create. All sessions are from Noon - 1:00 pm and are free with admission.

Here are the upcoming Con Edison Second Saturday Science! workshops:

October 12 - Remembering Inventor Antonio Meucci The life and work of Italian inventor Antonio Meucci, whom many consider to be the inventor of the telephone, is the focus of the workshop as the Children's Museum celebrates Italian Heritage Month. Participants will also create and experiment with their own tin-can telephones during this interactive session.

November 9 - Radio Waves Visitors will see first-hand how two-way radios work and then experiment with different kinds of radios in this workshop led by the Museum of Maritime Navigation and Communication as part of the Children's Museum's American History themed programs this month.

December 14 - Doodlebots Budding engineers can join Staten Island Makerspace to build and decorate their own "doodlebots" using simple materials and a vibrating motor, and then watch their mini robot draw by itself. The Children's Museum will be "Home for the Holidays" in December, sharing and celebrating the community partners and cultures of the borough.

Con Edison, a longtime community partner, generously sponsors Second Saturday Science! as well as many of the Staten Island Children's Museum's STEAM-themed "pop-up" programs. Con Edison also supports "Science Time," held daily in the Museum's exhibits. During this program, kids get an interactive lesson on a variety of topics, including climates, animals and their habitats, energy, and architecture.

"When it comes to learning, we believe it should fun and engaging," said Katia Gordon, Director of Con Edison's Staten Island Regional & Community Affairs. "The kids who participate in Second Saturday Science! at the Staten Island Children's Museum think they're playing while they are actually learning about STEM concepts that can benefit them in the future," she added.

"We are so pleased at how well the Second Saturday Science! workshops have been received by the children who visit," said Karen Jarmon, Director of Education at the Staten Island Children's Museum. "It's so gratifying to hear and see children and families in the workshops experimenting and learning and just being excited about science! We are grateful to Con Edison for their continued support of this engaging program."

About the Staten Island Children's Museum

The Staten Island Children's Museum is located on the grounds of Snug Harbor Cultural Center & Botanical Garden, 1000 Richmond Terrace, Staten Island, NY 10301. For information and Museum hours, call 718-273-2060, email info@sichildrensmuseum.org or visit sichildrensmuseum.org.

The Staten Island Children's Museum is housed in a building owned by the City of New York and its operation is made possible, in part, with public funds provided through the NYC Department of Cultural Affairs with support from the Staten Island delegation to the NYC Council. Significant operating support is also provided by the NYS Council on the Arts, Corporations, Foundations, the Trustees and Members.





