Stanley Jordan and Teodora Brody Come to Carnegie Hall in November

On Friday, November 8, 2024 at 7:30pm, Zankel Hall at Carnegie Hall will host "Impromptu," a captivating evening of spontaneous performance featuring the acclaimed Romanian singer Teodora Brody and the renowned American guitarist and pianist Stanley Jordan.

"Impromptu" is a bold exploration into the unknown, where Brody and Jordan shed conventional musical frameworks to embark on a journey of profound self-discovery through their art. From the first note to the last, their music is born in the present moment—fresh, original, and unique to this single performance. It is music that will only be heard once, on this particular night, and never again.

In this performance, Brody and Jordan push the boundaries of their artistic consciousness, embracing the idea that true creativity comes from being deeply connected to one’s inner self rather than striving for perfection. They channel hidden emotions and ancestral echoes into their sound, weaving a tapestry of solitude, grief, and celebration. Each moment is an unpredictable revelation, both for the audience and for the artists themselves. Through this journey, they explore how suffering can be transformed into wisdom through the beauty within us all.

Teodora Brody reflects, “I first met Stanley during my inaugural US tour, and shortly after, we performed together at the Montreux Jazz Festival. Over the years, we've collaborated extensively in Romania and across Europe. In December 2022, I created my first 'Impromptu,' driven by a deep desire for absolute freedom, and the response was overwhelmingly positive. Since then, I’ve continued with various sessions, often with new musicians. For the seventh 'Impromptu,' I invited my dear friend Stanley—a phenomenal musician and artist. When we perform together, we let go of everything we know about musical conventions, jazz, and standards. I can feel Stanley’s spirituality and gratitude as he plays, and our connection to our inner roots creates a unique and electrifying energy. Our music becomes a wild and mysterious introspection, driven by the guiding force of the sound itself. The only rule is to follow the sound and let it lead us.”

Tickets are $45-65 (including fees) and are available at www.carnegiehall.org, the Carnegie Hall Box Office at 57th Street and Seventh Avenue, or by calling CarnegieCharge at 212-247-7800. Carnegie Hall is located at 881 Seventh Avenue in New York City.