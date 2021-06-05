Stage and Screen Actress Lisa Banes in Critical Condition After Hit-and-Run Accident

Stage and screen actress Lisa Banes is currently in critical condition after a hit-and-run accident in New York City this week, New York Post reports.

Banes, 65, was on her way to meet her wife for a dinner party at a friend's home near Lincoln Center on Friday evening when someone on a scooter or motor bike hit her and then fled.

Police say that Banes was in the crosswalk and had the right of way.

She currently is in critical condition in the intensive care unit at Mount Sinai Morningside hospital with a traumatic brain injury, according to friends and family.

"We'll know more in the next few days," said Banes' wife Kathryn Kranhold.

There are currently no leads, but police believe that the suspect blew a light at the intersection.

"No one knows for sure. Some witnesses said it was a scooter. Some said it was a motorcycle with no plate," an NYPD spokesman said.

Read more on New York Post.

Lisa Banes is a stage and screen actress known for her roles on "One Life to Live," "China Beach," "The Royal Pains," "Nashville," "Cocktail," and "Gone Girl," among others. Her many Broadway credits include Rumors, Arcadia, High Society, Accent on Youth, and Present Laughter.

She was nominated for a Drama Desk Award for best featured actress in a play in 1984 for Isn't it Romantic. She won a Theatre World Award in 1981 for the off-Broadway play Look Back in Anger and an Obie in 1982 for her role in My Sister in This House.