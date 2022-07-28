Stage and Screen Actor Jered Barclay Dies at 91

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that stage and screen actor Jered Barclay has died at age 91.

Barclay may be best known for his television and voiceover work, but he got his start in showbusiness at age 3, performing in vaudeville shows.

In 1962, he moved to New York where he performed in two Edward Albee plays at the Cherry Lane Theatre, Zoo Story and The American Dream. The following year he appeared in Next Time I'll Sing to You at The Phoenix Theatre. On Broadway, Barclay appeared in Marat Sade (1963) and A Patriot for Me (1969).

He also directed and choreographed Sextet (1974) at the Bijou Theatre on Broadway and two other Harvey Perr plays in New York, Rosebloom and Scandalous Memories.

Prior to making his New York stage debut, Barclay spent the early 1960s guesting on Western series, including Rawhide, Bonanza, Cheyenne, Bronco, The Dakotas, Lawman, Colt .45 and Gunslinger. He also appeared on Hawaiian Eye, Surfside 6, Peter Loves Mary and The Case of the Dangerous Robin.

In the 1980s, he began work as a voice actor for animated television series including Trollkins, The Little Rascals, Richie Rich, Pole Position and Foofur, as well as The Smurfs, The Transformers,and Paddington Bear.

Barclay also began a coaching career during the 1980s, working with actors such as Rue McClanahan, Johnny Depp, Liza Minnelli, Lily Tomlin, Patrick Swayze and Josh Brolin.