Stage Mag Spotlight: The Players Guild Theatre's FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
The Players Guild Theatre's Stage Mag is not just as a bare cast list, but a full-fledged show program.
This week's Stage Mag Spotlight is on The Players Guild Theatre's production of The Players Guild Theatre! Stage Mag is BroadwayWorld's service for easily creating modern, fully interactive show programs for all types of productions, from streaming to broadcast to in-person.
The Players Guild Theatre's Stage Mag is not just as a bare cast list, but a full-fledged show program – with special features to enhance the audience's experience.
Program builders can add photos, videos, interactive advertisements with their own ad pages, sell merchandise, collect email addresses, customize the design, and promote the show with a QR code.
Just one smartphone click on a code included on lobby signs, printed slips, website, or stream will instantly open the new interactive digital program.
Following general information about the production, The Players Guild Theatre linked to their Instagram to give audiences easy access to stay updated with future productions and programming after the performance.
The production included a note from the theatre about how to become a patron of the theatre. The letter is hyperlinked so if an audience member clicks on it, they are taken directly to the theatre company's website for donations.
Since Fiddler on the Roof requires a big cast, Stage Mag has plenty of room for actor bios and cast lists.
The Stage Mag also allows the theatre to introduce their company to the audience, including the cast and creative team. As any traditional show program, displaying their headshots and bios. The cast can then share more about themselves with biographies, which allows the performers to share their past experiences.
Since the program is digital, there is no limit to how long the biographies can be. Aside from the cast, members of the creative team and backstage company can also share more about themselves.
As audiences leave the production, they can still access the Stage Mag, which includes a look at The Players Guild Theatre's upcoming season and how to get tickets.
With features including BroadwayWorld's Daily Broadway Word Game and Audience Polls, you can put your audience's theatre knowledge to the test during intermission, gather insight on your crowd's theatre-going experience, or pose questions about your show!
Experience Stage Mag Here
Want to create a FREE Stage Mag for your own show? To get started on your own program, visit https://stagemag.broadwayworld.com.
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