Listen: THE TUNEABOMBER Cast Album Out Now
The album features a special guest appearance from Harvey Fierstein, and more.
TThe TUNEabomber: Original Cast Recording is now available in streaming and digital formats. The TUNEabomber is a new musical comedy about the Unabomber, written and performed by John Lampe and Michael Wysong. The show's monthly residency at New York's Reverie Room will return tomorrow night, October 17, the show's one-year anniversary at the venue, which will feature a post-show listening party.
The album features a special guest appearance from theater legend Harvey Fierstein, and is produced by Jason Pomerantz, who also provided arrangements and orchestrations. Physical copies will be available exclusively at live shows.
The TUNEabomber is set at a parole board hearing, where Ted Kaczynski (aka The Unabomber) recounts his life through song in the hope of proving that he never wanted to be a monster, he only wanted to be a star. While he may have spent years sending explosives, this is one performance Ted can't bomb. With direction by Liz Power, this musical comedy dares to ask the question no one needed an answer to: What if this notorious eco-terrorist was the next Bob Fosse?
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