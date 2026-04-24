Stage Mag Spotlight: Smithtown Performing Arts Center's JAGGED LITTLE PILL

This week's Stage Mag Spotlight is on Smithtown Performing Arts Center's production of Alanis Morissette’s Jagged Little Pill: The Musical. Stage Mag is BroadwayWorld's service for easily creating modern, fully interactive show programs for all types of productions, from streaming to broadcast to in-person.

Smithtown Performing Arts Center's Stage Mag is not just as a bare cast list, but a full-fledged show program – with special features to enhance the audience's experience at their production of the Alanis Morissette musical.

The Stage Mag also allows the theatre to introduce their company to the audience, displaying their headshots and bios. The Smithtown Performing Arts Center audiences can also continue to follow the performers by finding their social media profiles linked directly to the Stage Mag.

With features including BroadwayWorld's Daily Broadway Word Game and Audience Polls, you can put your audience's theatre knowledge to the test during intermission, gather insight on your crowd's theatre-going experience, or pose questions about your show!

Audiences can stay updated with the latest news at Smithtown Performing Arts Center by signing up for their newsletter.

Since Jagged Little Pill explores heavy themes and topics, Smithtown Performing Arts Center offered resources to audiences who might be facing similar issues.

Audiences can find out the latest Broadway news with BroadwayWorld's latest headlines linked below. Smithtown Performing Arts Center also opted to include the latest news about theatre on Long Island in their Stage Mag.

Want to create a FREE Stage Mag for your own show? To get started on your own program, visit https://stagemag.broadwayworld.com.

About Stage Mag

It begins like a traditional show program with cover art, cast and creative team information and then the sky (and your creativity) is the limit. Program builders can add photos, videos, interactive advertisements with their own ad pages, sell merchandise, collect email addresses, customize the design, and promote the show with a QR code.

With features including BroadwayWorld's Daily Broadway Word Game and Audience Polls, you can put your audience's theatre knowledge to the test during intermission, gather insight on your crowd's theatre-going experience, or pose questions about your show!

Just one smartphone click on a code included on lobby signs, printed slips, web site, or stream will instantly open the new interactive digital program. Get started now on building your first Stage Mag!

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