Stage Mag Spotlight: Miami Children’s Theater's WEST SIDE STORY

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This week's Stage Mag Spotlight is on Miami Children’s Theater's production of West Side Story! Stage Mag is BroadwayWorld's service for easily creating modern, fully interactive show programs for all types of productions, from streaming to broadcast to in-person.

Miami Children’s Theater's Stage Mag is not just as a bare cast list, but a full-fledged show program – with special features to enhance the audience's experience at their production of the iconic musical.

The Stage Mag also allows the theatre to introduce their company to the audience, displaying their headshots and bios. The Miami Children’s Theater audiences can also continue identify each cast member with a headshot chart.

The cast can then share more about themselves with biographies, which allows the performers to share more about themselves.

With features including BroadwayWorld's Daily Broadway Word Game and Audience Polls, you can put your audience's theatre knowledge to the test during intermission, gather insight on your crowd's theatre-going experience, or pose questions about your show!

The company also provides an easy way for audiences to stay tuned with future news and productions by linking their social media and wesbite. Miami Children's Theatre has included links to their Instagram and website directly at the top of the Stage Mag.

Audiences can congratulate and send their well wishes to the performers through the Guestbook, sending personalized messages to the actors.

Want to create a FREE Stage Mag for your own show? To get started on your own program, visit https://stagemag.broadwayworld.com.

About Stage Mag

It begins like a traditional show program with cover art, cast and creative team information and then the sky (and your creativity) is the limit. Program builders can add photos, videos, interactive advertisements with their own ad pages, sell merchandise, collect email addresses, customize the design, and promote the show with a QR code.

With features including BroadwayWorld's Daily Broadway Word Game and Audience Polls, you can put your audience's theatre knowledge to the test during intermission, gather insight on your crowd's theatre-going experience, or pose questions about your show!

Just one smartphone click on a code included on lobby signs, printed slips, web site, or stream will instantly open the new interactive digital program. Get started now on building your first Stage Mag!