Stage Fright: The 20 Scariest Characters of Broadway Past!
Halloween has arrived! On this spookiest of days, we are shining a spotlight on the twenty creepiest characters of musical theatre past. From chilling to thrilling, outright maniacal to downright diabolical, check out who made out list below!
Which Broadway character do you think is the scariest?
Mrs. Meers
Throughly Modern Millie
Creepiest Quote:
"So welcome all ye bright young ladies
You're checking into Hotel Hades
I won't stand by while critics praise ya
You're getting shipped to Southeast Asia
But they don't know, they don't know"
Miss Trunchbull
Matilda
Creepiest Quote:
"And I will not stop 'til you are squashed!
'Til this rebellion is quashed!
'Til glorious, sweaty discipline has washed
This sickening scent...
Away!"
Frollo
The Hunchback of Notre Dame
Creepiest Quote:
"Destroy Esmeralda
And let her taste the fires of hell
Or else let her be mine
And mine alone"
The Phantom
The Phantom of the Opera
Creepiest Quote:
"I gave you my music
Made your song take wing
And now, how you've repaid me:
Denied me and betrayed me
You will curse the day you did not do
All that the Phantom asked of you!"
Audrey II
Little Shop of Horrors
Creepiest Quote:
"You gon' git it
If you wanna be profound
Then you really gotta justify
Take a breath and look around
A lot of folks deserve to die"
Jud Fry
Oklahoma!
Creepiest Quote:
"I ain't gonna dream 'bout her no more!
I ain't gonna leave her alone!
Goin' outside,
Git myself a bride,
Git me a woman to call my own."
Ursula
The Little Mermaid
Creepiest Quote:
"Come on, you poor unfortunate soul
Go ahead, make your choice!
I'm a very busy woman
And I haven't got all day
It won't cost much
Just your voice!"
The Child Catcher
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
Creepiest Quote:
"There's no denying
It's most gratifying
To catch sweet
kiddy widdy winkies
So till they're found
I just chase them to ground
One by one
Oh, it's fun!"
JD
Heathers
Creepiest Quote:
"Those assholes are the key!
They're keeping you away from me!
They made you blind, messed up your mind
But I can set you free!"
Bill Sykes
Oliver!
Creepiest Quote:
"Rich men hold their five pound notes out
Saves me emptyin' their coats out
They know I could tear their throats out
Just to live up to
My name"
Margaret White
Carrie
Creepiest Quote:
"Have you no sense of shame? (Please don't hurt me)
Pray for mercy, get down on your knees. (Please don't hurt me)
Satan's staking his claim
'Cause your soul is a hole of disease"
Papa Ge
Once On This Island
Creepiest Quote:
"Arrogant fool
Think you can hold back death?
This boy is mine
I am his dying breath!
Sure as the grave
You must accept what is
Now his life is forever mine..."
The Wolf
Into the Woods
Creepiest Quote:
"Think of those crisp, aging bones
Then something fresh on the palate
Think of that scrumptious carnality twice in one day--!
There's no possible way to describe what you feel
When you're talking to your meal!"
Chauvelin
The Scarlet Pimpernel
Creepiest Quote:
"I'm not a man to hunger for blood, but the spirit can cry
To be younger and fiercer and fly
Piercing into the sky and higher
And the strong will thrive
Yes, the weak will cower while the fittest will survive
If we wait for the darkest hour
Till we spring alive
Then with claws of fire, we devour like a falcon in the dive!"
Scar
The Lion King
Creepiest Quote:
"I know it sounds sordid
But you'll be rewarded
When at last I am given my dues
And injustice deliciously squared
Be prepared!"
Madame Defarge
A Tale of Two Cities
Creepiest Quote:
"Just for now keep them blind
Patience waits for a spark
Til the time that is right.
We'll remain in the dark...
Out of sight, out of mind"
Edward Hyde
Jekyll and Hyde
Creepiest Quote:
"Do you really think
That I would ever let you go?
Do you think I'd ever set you free?
If you do, I'm sad to say
It simply isn't so
You will never get away from me"
Gaston
Beauty and the Beast
Creepiest Quote:
"Hear him roar
See him foam
But we're not coming home
Till he's dead
Good and dead
Kill the Beast!"
Macavity
Cats
Creepiest Quote:
"Macavity, Macavity, there's no one like Macavity
For he's a fiend in feline shape, a monster of depravity
You may meet him in a by-street, you may see him in the square
But when a crime's discovered then Macavity's not there!"
Sweeney Todd
Sweeney Todd
Creepiest Quote:
"No, we all deserve to die
Even you, Mrs. Lovett, even I
Because the lives of the wicked should be made brief
For the rest of us death will be relief
We all deserve to die!"