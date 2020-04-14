Staff Picks: BroadwayWorld Selects Movie Musicals That Are Better Then the Stage Shows
As theatre fans everywhere prepare for another two months without Broadway, BroadwayWorld wants to make sure that you stay sane while social distancing. What better time to brush up on some of the movie musicals you always wanted to see, but never had the time to; or to listen to that cast recording that always eluded you; or watch that Youtube performance that everyone's been talking about?
Need inspiration? The BroadwayWorld team has come together to help guide your musical quarantine journey. Today, we bring you just a few recommendations for:
A movie musical that's better than the stage show...
"The tweaks made to Grease for the film certainly made it a much better movie than stage show. Audiences were able to sympathize with the characters more, as the plot of the original became more centered on Danny and Sandy's romance rather than everything happening around them. The additional songs also ended up being hit songs we've seen incorporated into subsequent productions of the stage show, which is pretty neat!" - Danny Decker, Marketing Associate
"Grease because I always associate that show and those songs with the film first. It just translated to the screen so well. I was also really impressed with how well the live production was with Aaron Tveit, Julianne Hough, Vanessa Hudgens, and more. It was so enjoyable!" - Taylor Brethauer, Social Media Manager
"Chicago. Hands down Rob Marshall directed the heck out of this show, and I think put together the ultimate staging of the piece. The performances are top notch, but the ability to cut in and out of the realistic environments is something that is unachievable on stage and makes this show feel like it was written for film and not stage."- Alex Freeman, Regional Sales Manager
"Chicago - There's a reason it won the Academy Award for Best Picture! The musical translated to film insanely well, from the sets to the cast, it's just better on screen in my eyes!" -Kaitlin Milligan, Entertainment Editor
"This is more of a play with songs, but as much as I like Peter Nichols' Privates On Parade on stage, the film added great sections that simulated newsreel footage. And John Cleese is wonderful as a stuffy British Army Major who finds himself in command of a song and dance unit entertaining troupes during the Malayan Emergency." -Michael Dale, Senior Theatre Critic
"The Producers! I think that it thrives on screen and the cuts they made were genius. Also, Mel Brooks and Susan Stroman just make for brilliant on screen collaborators. I wish they'd do more stuff together." - Alan Henry, Regional Managing Editor
"West Side Story. They made a number of changes for the film that serve the story so much better. Adding the Sharks to 'America'. Swapping 'Officer Krupke' and 'Cool'. Turning 'Somewhere' into a duet for Tony and Maria. It's a vast narrative improvement over the stage show." - Alexa Criscitiello, Newsdesk Editor
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
According to the New York Times, the one-night-only benefit 'Celebrating 25 Magical Years of Disney on Broadway' which was to be streamed to raise mon... (read more)
Just In: Musicians Union Reverses Decision Waiving Disney on Broadway Concert Payments
No word yet on a rescheduled air date, but Ray Hair, International President of the American Federation of Musicians of the United States and Canada (... (read more)
Disney on Broadway Benefit Musicians Release Open Letter; Petition Own Union
The Musical Director for the concert, Jim Abbott, has now released an open letter along with a petition - to his own union signed by all of the membe... (read more)
WATCH: SATURDAY NIGHT SEDER Benefit Featuring Ben Platt, Idina Menzel and More!
Watch 'Saturday Night Seder' a virtual Passover Seder to benefit COVID-19 first responders!... (read more)
VIDEO: Nick Cordero's Wife, Amanda Kloots, Shares Update on Her Husband's Health
Nick Cordero's wife, Amanda Kloots, has shared an update on the health of her husband, who has been in the ICU due to COVID-19.... (read more)
Glenn Close Wants To Begin Filming SUNSET BOULEVARD By the End of the Year
She's ready for her close up! Glenn Close hopes to begin filming the movie musical adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Sunset Boulevard this year.... (read more)