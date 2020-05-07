Staff Picks: BroadwayWorld Selects Favorite Shows of the 2019-20 Season
As theatre fans everywhere prepare for another two months without Broadway, BroadwayWorld wants to make sure that you stay sane while social distancing. What better time to brush up on some of the movie musicals you always wanted to see, but never had the time to; or to listen to that cast recording that always eluded you; or watch that Youtube performance that everyone's been talking about?
Need inspiration? The BroadwayWorld team has come together to help guide your musical quarantine journey. Today, we bring you just a few recommendations for:
Our favorite shows of the 2019-20 season...
"Six - I had been dying to see this show ever since I couldn't get tickets for it last year when I was in London. I feel very fortunate that I got to see it before the shutdown, because it was 90 minutes of pure joy - not to mention, insanely catchy songs!" - Kaitlin Milligan, Entertainment Editor
"Girl From The North Country is definitely my favorite this season (so far). With such unique musical arrangements of Bob Dylan's music, a star-studded cast, and a story that keeps audiences at the edges of their seats that ends beautifully, this show brings more to the table than we've seen in a while!" -Danny Decker, Marketing Associate
"Caroline, or Change. No, I have not seen it. No one has. But I have waited a very, very long time for its return and learning of the revival was my favorite news of the whole year. I cannot wait to see what I hear is a great production when the time comes." -Alexa Crisitiello, Newsdesk Editor
"Tina- Adrianne Warren's performance is truly unbelievable and Tony-worthy!"- Katie Lynch, Video Correspondent
"Definitely Company! So glad I had a chance to see it before Broadway shut down. It was as brilliant beyond anything I had anticipated - and the hype sent me in with high expectations." - Alan Henry, Regional Managing Editor
