Stacey Abrams, Desus & Mero, Wyatt Cenac Join Lineup For LOVETT OR LEAVE IT At Radio City

Crooked Media co-founder and Pod Save America co-host Jon Lovett has taken his podcast Lovett or Leave It on the road, and on Friday, September 13, Lovett brings the live show to New York's famed Radio City Music Hall.

The hilarious week-in-review podcast is hosted with a panel of comedians, actors, journalists in front of a live audience. For his Radio City live show, special guests will include Stacey Abrams, Desus and Mero, Wyatt Cenac, Dulcé Sloan, and Alyssa Mastromonaco.

Known for smart, funny commentary on politics, policy, pop culture and social issues, the show also features fun games and quizzes tied to the week's news and events.

Tickets are going fast, and can be purchased by visiting: go.crooked.com/radiocity

Featuring:

Stacey Abrams, Former Georgia House Democratic Leader; Founder of Fair Fight Action

Desus and Mero, Comedians and Hosts of Showtime's Desus and Mero

Wyatt Cenac, Comedian & Host of HBO's Problem Areas

Dulcé Sloan, Comedian & Correspondent for Comedy Central's Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Alyssa Mastromonaco, Former White House Deputy, New York Times Best-Selling Author & Crooked Media Contributor

Friday, September 13 ǀ 8:00 PM. Radio City Music Hall ǀ 1260 6th Avenue ǀ New York City ǀ 10020.





