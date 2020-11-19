St. George Theatre Virtual Christmas Show Announced

On Sunday, December 6 at 7PM EST the St. George Theatre will stream the 17th annual and first-ever virtual Christmas Show simulcast for FREE on ChristmasShow.StGeorgeTheatre.com and the theatre's YouTube and Facebook pages.

The 2020 Christmas Show is the 17th annual and first-ever virtual version of the Staten Island tradition. Conceived by the late Mrs. Rosemary in 2004, the Christmas Show is a high energy, rhinestone-studded series of songs and dances, centering around a grandmother reading a Christmas story to her grandchildren about the wonderful happenings that make the holiday season special. Starting off in grandmother's house, the show takes the audience on a magical journey through numerous scenes and scenarios from the North Pole to Times Square, Clove Lake Park to The Rainbow Room, culminating in a nativity sequence telling the story of the First Christmas.

This year's show will feature footage from the 2018 and 2019 productions, plus new scenes starring Paul Anka with Emmanuel, Bobby Wilson, Vinnie Medugno, Marcus Simeone and his group Clearly Now, a special tribute to our military presented by the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, a brand-new socially-distanced finale starring dozens of the show's cast members, and so much more!

Each year, the Christmas Show historically serves as a fundraiser for the St. George Theatre Restoration, Inc. the non-profit organization which operates the historic venue. This year's presentation will be offered for free online, with a call to the community asking for donations to safeguard its future and continue with their mission.

"The Christmas Show is the centerpiece of the St. George Theatre's season and one of our principal fundraisers each year, truly setting the tone for the holiday season," says Doreen P. Cugno, President & CEO of the historic theatre and Artistic Director of the production. "Although the show could not be presented on the theatre stage this year, we have instead put together an amazing virtual production comprising footage from past Christmas Shows along with newly-filmed numbers that will be sure to put you in the Christmas spirit!"

"While we long for the day that we can once again enjoy a show together in person, we're hoping this virtual version of our annual show adds joy and laughter to our community during these trying times," adds Luanne Sorrentino, Co-Founder of St. George Theatre Restoration Inc.

The 2020 Christmas Show is sponsored by the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, ShopRite, and Gateway Arms Realty, and produced by Fuzz on the Lens Productions. Special thanks to Joel Bibula and Staten Island Community Television for their archival footage, musical director Michael Morreale and the St. George Theatre Orchestra, choral director Ed Morand, and the all-volunteer cast of nearly 150 performers who have contributed to this year's production.

In response to the current government regulations and social distancing protocols related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the St. George Theatre was forced to close its doors on March 13, resulting in the cancelation/postponement of over 130 live events through February 2021. This includes the theatre's annual gala & benefit concert, the annual golf, tennis, and bocce outing fundraiser, and the Christmas Show. The most up-to-date list of events that have been rescheduled can be found here.

To watch the Virtual Christmas Show, RSVP at ChristmasShow.StGeorgeTheatre.com.

To donate to the St. George Theatre's relief fund, text SGT to 50155 or click here.

