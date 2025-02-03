St. Charles Singers To Celebrate CHORAL CONNECTIONS With High School Choirs In February

Click Here for More on STUDENT CENTER - HIGH SCHOOL EDITION

The St. Charles Singers will stage its second annual Choral Connections concerts February 21 and 22, 2025, in St. Charles, Illinois.

The community outreach project will see the critically acclaimed chamber choir, led by founder and choirmaster Jeffrey Hunt, share the stage with mixed-voice vocal ensembles from six suburban high schools.

The hour-long concerts, open to the public, will take place at 7:30 p.m. each evening at Baker Memorial United Methodist Church, 307 Cedar Avenue, principal venue of the St. Charles Singers.

The February 21 concert includes the St. Charles Singers and choruses from St. Charles North High School, directed by Michael Molloy; Batavia High School, directed by Peter Barsch; and William Fremd High School, Palatine, directed by Christina Collins.

The roster for February 22 includes the St. Charles Singers and singers from Glenbard North High School, Carol Stream, directed by Laura Johnson; Kaneland High School, Maple Park, directed by Bryan Kunstman; and West Aurora High School, directed by Lydia Walsh-Rock and Brian Smith.

Many of the choral directors are also ensemble members of the St. Charles Singers and will perform in the concerts. These include sopranos Johnson and Walsh-Rock, alto Collins, and tenors Kunstman and Smith.

The student choirs, comprising sopranos, altos, tenors, and basses, will number between 25 and 35 singers each.

Each student group will sing two of its own selections. The St. Charles Singers will perform a set of songs from its repertoire. Concerts will conclude with a joint performance by the student choristers and the St. Charles Singers.

"In addition to attracting singers' family and friends, these concerts will appeal to everyone who enjoys choral music," Hunt says. "It's an opportunity to sample the St. Charles Singers' artistry through a tasting menu of some of our signature pieces and also hear a new generation of choristers from across the region."

At both concerts, the St. Charles Singers will offer Charles Villiers Stanford's lyrical "Beati quorum via" (Blessed are those whose way is blameless) from "Three Latin Motets," Op. 38; Ä’riks EÅ¡envalds' meditative, gently ecstatic "O Salutaris Hostia" (O Saving Victim); and James Erb's arrangement of the tender folk song "Shenandoah."

Also: Charles Forsberg's "Buttercup Days" from his "In Christopher's Time: Jazz Suite for Choir in Five Movements," written for the St. Charles Singers; and John Rutter's arrangement of "Dashing Away with the Smoothing Iron," an English folk song about romantic infatuation.

The finale of both concerts will feature the combined choirs singing Elaine Hagenberg's rapturous, inspirational "Measure Me, Sky!" and Shawn Kirchner's "I'll Be on My Way," a song of reverence and free-wheeling joy.

Hunt says the project is an opportunity for student singers "to expand their view of the choral music world, make new friendships, build teamwork, and experience all the positive things that happen in music making. Mentoring young singers is an important part of our mission."

At last year's Choral Connections program, audience members, many of them parents of singers, were invited to post sticky notes on a bulletin board about the role music plays in their family life. Hunt recalls that one participant wrote, "Music is such a critical part of our family's makeup." Another wrote, "Music has saved my life."

Hunt is especially proud of a comment a student made after a workshop Hunt led prior to last year's concerts. Hunt says he overheard the student say, "I can't wait to audition for the St. Charles Singers."

Hunt says, "Choral Connections was a highlight for all who took part last year and promises to be the same this time around."

Tickets and Information

Tickets to Choral Connections are $25 for adults, $12 for students and are available at stcharlessingers.com or by calling 630-513-5272. Tickets are also available at Town House Books, 105 N. Second Ave., St. Charles (checks or cash only at this ticket venue). Tickets may also be purchased at the door on the day of the concert, depending on availability.

St. Charles Singers Making Connections

St. Charles Singers ensemble members performing in the 2025 Choral Connections concerts include sopranos Kristen Murray and Karen Rockett of Batavia; Chloe Hayes, Chicago; Mary Kunstman, Elburn; Lydia Walsh-Rock, Forest Park; Laura Johnson, Hanover Park; Meredith Taylor Mollica, Naperville; and AnDrÃ©a James, St. Charles.

The alto section includes Christina Collins, Arlington Heights; Valerie Bollero and Margaret Fox, Batavia; Nicole Tolentino, Glendale Heights; Julie Popplewell, North Aurora; Rachel Miller, Naperville; Debra Wilder, Vernon Hills; and Karen Archbold, Wheaton.

Tenors are Brian Smith, Aurora; Rob Campbell, DeKalb; Bryan Kunstman and Bradley Staker, Elburn; Nicholas Metzger, Elgin; Marcus Jansen, Geneva; and Gregor King, North Aurora.

Bass singers are Brandon Fox, Batavia; Jess Koehn, Downers Grove; David Hartley, Hanover Park; Michael Popplewell, North Aurora; Antonio Quaranta, River Grove; Aaron James, St. Charles; and Drayton Eggleson, Sycamore.