Spotlight: Save $500 on Atlantic's Spring & Summer Intensives—Apply by November 15

Save $500 on tuition with Atlantic Acting School's Early Bird Discount for Spring & Summer 2027 Intensives. Apply by November 15 and complete registration by December 20. Learn More

Applications for Atlantic Acting School's Spring & Summer 2027 Intensives are now open. The school's Spring & Summer Intensives are designed to challenge, inspire, and transform actors, with training from industry professionals in Atlantic's Practical Aesthetics technique and a community of passionate artists. Whether you want to sharpen your skills, explore a new approach, or fully immerse yourself in your craft, the programs are built to help you grow. Learn More

The Early Bird Discount takes $500 off tuition for applicants who apply by November 15 and complete their registration by December 20. The school describes this as a limited-time offer.

The Spring Comprehensive is a rigorous program that asks students to embody Atlantic's Acting Technique, Practical Aesthetics, through courses in Script Analysis, Moment Lab, Performance Technique, and Voice. Learn More

The Summer program is a six-week, full-time acting intensive in the Practical Aesthetics technique, with classes in Script Analysis, Performance Technique, Voice, Movement, Improvisation, and more, culminating in a classroom performance. Learn More

The Summer Evening Comprehensive is a five-week program focused on Atlantic's Practical Aesthetics technique, drawing on A Practical Handbook for the Actor and emphasizing authentic performance, collaboration, and confident storytelling. Learn More

For younger students, the Summer Teen Conservatory introduces the Atlantic Acting Technique through training in voice, speech, movement, and acting, including script analysis and scene study, Shakespeare, monologue work, and on-camera technique. Learn More

Don't miss the Early Bird deadline. Apply by November 15 and register by December 20 to save $500 on tuition. Learn More about Atlantic Acting School, or Learn More about applying.

Learn More about the Spring Comprehensive.

Learn More about the Teen Conservatory application.

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