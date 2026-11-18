"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 18, 2026- CHICAGO Celebrates 30 Years on Broadway and More
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 18, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 18, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
|Picked For You
Good morning, theatre lovers! Grab your coffee and settle in, because there's plenty to catch up on from yesterday on BroadwayWorld. The big news on the front page is the Broadway grosses for the week ending 11/15/26, which show grosses rising 10% with attendance up 11%. Fans of the stage will also want to check out the voting now open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards, plus a first look at the North American tour of DEATH BECOMES HER.
Don't miss the must-watch videos, including the CHICAGO on Broadway 30th Anniversary Curtain Call, a first look at the DEATH BECOMES HER tour, and Kristin Chenoweth bringing WICKED to the castle in the TRAITORS season five trailer.
Our hot photos section is full of opening night magic, with the THE FANTASTICKS company celebrating opening night, a first look at MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING starring Tom Hiddleston and Hayley Atwell, and the THE FANTASTICKS opening night bows.
In industry news, Mario Cantone and Nathan Lee Graham join a developmental reading of SUPERF*CKED, and Seaview has named new leadership. Elsewhere, Lea Michele and Aaron Tveit announced a concert tour for 2027, and Derek DelGaudio and Frank Oz will premiere UNKNOWN CALLER at The Public Theater in spring 2027.
Happy reading, and see you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
But first...
|Coming Up
Thursday, November 19
Much Ado About Nothing opens on Broadway
Sunday, November 22
The Imaginary Invalid opens on Broadway
|The Front Page
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Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 11/15/26 - Grosses Rise 10%, Attendance Up 11%
Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 11/15/2026.
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Voting Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards
Voting is now open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards. The 2026 Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2025 through September 30, 2026.
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Photos: Jackie Burns, Kristen Beth Williams and More in DEATH BECOMES HER North American Tour
You can now get a first look at production photos for the North American tour of DEATH BECOMES HER, which is currently playing cities across the country.
|Must Watch
|Video: CHICAGO on Broadway 30th Anniversary Curtain Call
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Chicago celebrated its 30th anniversary on Broadway! The night featured cameos from original Broadway cast member Bebe Neuwirth, CHICAGO alumni Charlotte d'Amboise, Robyn Hurder, and more, and other tributes. See footage from curtain call!. (more...)
|Video: Watch a First Look at the DEATH BECOMES HER North American Tour
by Michael Major
A new video for the Tony-winning musical comedy DEATH BECOMES HER highlights the national tour, directed and choreographed by Christopher Gattelli, with engagements set in Dallas, Austin and Grand Rapids.. (more...)
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Video: Kristin Chenoweth Brings WICKED to the TRAITORS Castle in Season 5 Trailer
Video: Jane Lynch Wants to Return to the Role of Sue Sylvester in the GLEE Reboot
|Hot Photos
|Photos: THE FANTASTICKS Company Celebrates Opening Night
by Jennifer Broski
The Hayes Theatre was the place to be last night, as Second Stage Theater celebrated opening night of the Broadway premiere of THE FANTASTICKS, directed and choreographed by Christopher Gattelli. Check out photos from the opening night festivities here.. (more...)
|Photos: First Look at MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING on Broadway with Tom Hiddleston, Hayley Atwell & More
by Nicole Rosky
Tony Award and multiple Olivier Award-winning director/producer Jamie Lloyd is back on Broadway this season with his critically acclaimed production of William Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing starring Tony Award nominee, Olivier Award winner, and Golden Globe Award winner Tom Hiddleston as ‘Benedick’ and three-time Olivier Award nominee, Standard Theatre Award winner, and Golden Globe Award nominee Hayley Atwell in her Broadway debut as ‘Beatrice.’ Check out photos of the cast in action!. (more...)
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Photos: THE FANTASTICKS Takes Opening Night Bows
Photos: Inside CHICAGO's 30th Anniversary Celebration
Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet for Opening Night of THE FANTASTICKS
Photos: Cynthia Erivo Headlines Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts Fall Benefit Concert
|Industry Insights
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Mario Cantone, Nathan Lee Graham and Brenda Braxton will join the cast of SUPERF*CKED, a new superhero musical, for a private developmental reading in New York City. Rachel Klein will direct the reading.. (more...)
Seaview Names Justin Klein Chief Operating Officer and Anna Mack Pardee Head of Theater
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Seaview named Justin Klein as Chief Operating Officer and senior producer Anna Mack Pardee as the newly created Head of Theater, leading the company's largest department. Klein, a former political advisor, joins the executive leadership team and both report directly to co-founder and CEO Greg Nobile.. (more...)
TRU Community Gathering Will Spotlight Lesser-Known Theater Venues Underground 106 and Polaris North Studio
by Stephi Wild
Theater Resources Unlimited will host a Zoom community gathering with representatives from New Stage Theatre Company, Underground 106 and Polaris North Studio. The discussion will focus on lesser-known performance spaces on the Upper West Side and in Chelsea. The Friday session is open free to TRU members and non-members.. (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
by Rachel Stone
Mystery Science Theater 3000 Live: The Returnen-ing Tour will begin March 16, 2027, in Los Angeles at the Montalban Theatre, with stops in San Diego on March 18 and Oakland on March 19. Tickets for all dates went on sale November 20 at 10am local time, with prices starting at $39.50.. (more...)
SIX lanza su álbum de estudio en español con el elenco de Madrid este 20 de noviembre
by Adela González Pérez
El disco reúne las diez canciones interpretadas por el elenco de Madrid tras el éxito de su primer single.. (more...)
Tickets on Sale For A HISTORY OF PAPER US Premiere, Starring Alan Cumming and Shirley Henderson
by Stephi Wild
Tickets will go on sale beginning Tuesday, November 17 at 10:00 AM for the US premiere of the Scottish musical, A History of Paper, starring Alan Cumming and Shirley Henderson, who makes her NYC debut.. (more...)
An Exclusive Look at Nathan Levy’s ‘Classic and Timeless’ FANTASTICKS Opening-Night Ensemble
by Michael Gioia
BroadwayWorld exclusively goes backstage with Nathan Levy, who’s making Broadway history as Lewis in ‘The Fantasticks.’ See exclusive photos of his opening-night look.. (more...)
Lea Michele & Aaron Tveit Will Launch Concert Tour in 2027
by Nicole Rosky
Ahead of their upcoming sold-out show at The Beacon Theatre, award-winning performers Lea Michele and Aaron Tveit announced today that they are taking their powerhouse vocals and on-stage chemistry on the road, adding additional select national tour dates for Lea Michele and Aaron Tveit: Live in Concert early next year. This comes on the heels of their Grammy nomination yesterday for “Best Musical Theater Album” for CHESS.. (more...)
LONG DAY'S JOURNEY INTO NIGHT Film, Starring Jessica Lange, Sets Digital Release
by Stephi Wild
The film adaptation of Eugene O'Neill's Pulitzer Prize-winning play Long Day's Journey Into Night, starring Jessica Lange, will be released digitally next month. Learn more about the film here.. (more...)
Derek DelGaudio and Frank Oz to Premiere UNKNOWN CALLER at The Public Theater
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The world premiere of UNKNOWN CALLER, a new collaboration between Derek DelGaudio and Emmy Award winner Frank Oz, will debut at The Public Theater in Spring 2027.. (more...)
Central Texas Theatre Postpones JAGGED LITTLE PILL as Executive Director Resigns
by Joshua Wright
Central Texas Theatre at Vive Les Arts Societe in Killeen, Texas, has postponed its upcoming production of Jagged Little Pill, which had been set to open in January 2027.. (more...)
|Today's Birthday
Duncan Sheik
Listen Up
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
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