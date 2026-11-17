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Sidney Myer will return to Pangea for his seventh engagement at the downtown Manhattan supper club, bringing back his cabaret show Sidney Myer Rides Again! for four performances on December 1, 15, 17 and 19, 2026, at 7 p.m.

Myer will also present a special New Year's Eve edition, Sidney Myer Rides Again… Into the New Year!, on December 31.

Joining Myer for the engagements will be music director Tracy Stark on piano, Skip Ward on bass and David Silliman on drums.

Myer returned to Pangea in 2018 for his first full cabaret show in several years. Since then, he has presented sold-out engagements at the venue in 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022 and 2025. He has also hosted New Year's Eve performances at Pangea in 2022, 2023 and 2025.

A longtime presence in New York's cabaret community, Myer has spent more than 40 years at Don't Tell Mama, where he has helped develop and support emerging performers.

Stephen Holden of The New York Times described Myer as “a beloved latter-day vaudevillian,” while Time Out critic Adam Feldman wrote that he “may be the most lovable man in New York cabaret.”

Performance and Ticket Information

Sidney Myer Rides Again! will be performed December 1, 15, 17 and 19 at 7 p.m. The music charge is $25 per person.

The New Year's Eve performance, Sidney Myer Rides Again… Into the New Year!, will take place December 31, with seating beginning at 6 p.m. and the show starting at 7 p.m.

The New Year's Eve music charge is $45 per person, with an additional $45 food and beverage minimum. Guests may order from Pangea's à la carte menu throughout the evening.

Tickets and additional information are available at pangeanyc.com.

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