Tom Hiddleston and Hayley Atwell, the stars of The Jamie Lloyd Company's new Broadway production of Much Ado About Nothing. The stars visit 92NY on December 6, 7:15 pm for a conversation about the show in a live recording of Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast. In person and streaming tickets are available on 92NY's website.

“I had rather hear my dog bark at a crow than a man swear he loves me,” says Beatrice. “When I said I would die a bachelor, I did not think I should live till I were married,” says Benedick. Armed with formidable wit, a suspicion of romance, and an almost athletic talent for insulting each other, the two are Shakespeare's original enemies-to-lovers, proof that the line between love and loathing is perilously thin.

Tom Hiddleston and Hayley Atwell have spent years commanding the screen in the Marvel Universe. But neither is a stranger to the stage. Hiddleston has received an Olivier Award for Cymbeline, Olivier nominations for Coriolanus, Othello, and Much Ado About Nothing in the West End as well as a Tony nomination for Broadway's Betrayal, while Atwell has received the Standard Theatre Award for Best Actress and The Critics' Circle Theatre Award for Best Shakespearean Performance for Much Ado About Nothing and Olivier Award nominations for A View from a Bridge, The Pride, and Rosemersholm in London's West End. Fresh from a celebrated London run, this inventive contemporary production arrives on Broadway in a riot of hot-pink confetti and '90s dance anthems. But beneath the disco lights and excess, Lloyd finds poignancy and depth in Shakespeare's portrait of two people who have become so skilled at defending themselves against love that they've nearly forgotten how to surrender to it.

In a live taping of Happy Sad Confused, hear Hiddleston and Atwell discuss Beatrice and Benedick's barbed chemistry, the thrill of making a 400-year-old comedy feel startlingly contemporary, stories from backstage, and much more.

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