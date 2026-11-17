Neville Dance Theatre marks twenty-one years of making dance in New York City with 'Perpetual Motion,' a one-night-only retrospective concert on Saturday, December 19, 2026 at 7:30 pm at The Ailey Citigroup Theater. The program features twelve of the company works, all of which are audience favorites, that span two decades of choreography and a range of movement styles, themes, and music, from Johann Sebastian Bach and Terry Riley to Four Tet and Swedish House Mafia.

Since Brenda R. Neville founded the company in 2005, Neville Dance Theatre has created more than twenty-five works, including two full-length narrative ballets, and has opened its stage to more than a dozen emerging choreographers through its 'Chance-to-Choreograph' program. 'Perpetual Motion' is the first time this much of that history has shared a single stage. In one evening, audiences will travel from the prowling nocturnal world of Night Movements (2008) to the towering shadow play of Exposed (2016), the improvised, ever-shifting patterns of 53 Movements (2019), and the pounding, heart-driven finale of Pulse from Bodies.

For longtime followers, the concert is a perfect opportunity to see beloved works revived side by side and danced by the company's current roster of exceptional artists. For newcomers, there is no better introduction to what has kept Neville Dance Theatre going strong for twenty-one years: classical rigor with a contemporary edge, bold theatrical imagination, and a striking musicality. It happens once. There is no second performance.

'Twenty-one years ago, I followed a dream and started this company with a handful of dancers (each of whom were friends of mine), a lot of ideas, and no guarantee on success,' said Founder and Artistic Director Brenda R. Neville. 'Every piece on this program is an intimate personal expression of my innermost self and a chapter of our story. And each one carries with it the dancers, collaborators, and audiences who helped bring them into being. Seeing them all together, performed by the remarkable artists in the company today, is the closest I will ever come to watching our whole history unfold in one night. I want everyone who has been part of that journey, and everyone about to discover it, in the room with us.'

The 'Perpetual Motion' program includes:

'Bach Quartet' (2024) by Brenda R. Neville, set to music by Johann Sebastian Bach. Four dancers weave intricate, interlocking patterns that build a living architecture of counterpoint and harmony,mirroring the brilliant structures of Bach's score. Shifting between buoyant, snappy energy and lyrical introspection, the work is a radiant celebration of pure neoclassical form and Neville's deep musicality.

'Bach Duet' (2025) by Brenda R. Neville, set to music by Johann Sebastian Bach. Bach's music

turns intimate in this elegant pas de deux, in which two dancers playfully echo each other's phrases like voices in a fugue. Clean lines and flashes of playful wit give the duet a classical polish sharpened by Neville's signature neoclassical edge.

'Banter Duet' by Brenda R. Neville, a section of her 2014 full work 'Banter,' is set to music by Zoe Keating. Two dancers trade teasing glances, sudden ardent embraces, and sharp little sparks of irritation as they travers the trajectory of a relationship. Flirtatious, funny, and achingly familiar, it captures the push and pull of human connection.

'Night Movements' (2008) by Brenda R. Neville, set to the brooding, pulsing music of Clint Mansell. One of the company's earliest works, it slips into the shadowed world of nocturnal creatures as four dancers prowl, start, and spring, staking out territory and testing the darkness around them. The energy builds steadily toward a fierce and thrilling struggle for survival.

'53 Movements' (excerpt) (2019) by Brenda R. Neville, set to Terry Riley's landmark minimalist score 'In C.' Just as Riley's music is built from 53 short musical phrases, the choreography answers with 53 of its own movement phrases, mixing set material with live improvisation so that no two performances are ever alike. Canons ripple across the stage and geometric patterns assemble and scatter over the music's driving pulse; after seeing the work, Riley himself called it 'beautiful and engaging.'

'Encounter' by 2023 by 'Chance-to-Choreograph' resident artist Emma Kapteyn, set to the haunting music of Julia Kent. The work explores the moment when two former friends reunite and the feelings such evokes. Through fluid partnering, poignant gestures, and a rich push and pull of distance and reunion, tension and tenderness, it speaks to the universal desire to be seen, understood, and accepted.

'Blessed' (2016) by Brenda R. Neville, set to Karl Jenkins' 'Benedictus' as arranged and performed by 2Cellos. Floating on the long, singing phrases of two cellos, four dancers move with weightless grace that turns the stage into something akin to a sanctuary. Ethereal and transcendent, it's culmination evokes a spiritual ascension into the beyond and has been called an 'uplifting theatrical experience' by Critical Dance.

'Exposed' (Section 1) (2016) by Brenda R. Neville, set to music by Todd Reynolds. Towering

shadow figures, cast by hand-held lights, loom, multiply, and vanish around the dancers in one of the company's most striking spectacles. Full of magic and intrigue, the work is an abstract reflection on our conflicting duality with wanting to be both in the spotlight while simultaneously maintaining a sense of privacy. Critical Dance called it 'well worth seeing.'

'Amethyst & Rhodochrosite' by Brenda R. Neville, from the Earth/Geodes section of her 2017 ballet 'Elements,' set to the evocative music of Richard Anthony Jay. The duet transforms two gemstones into an intimate dance dialogue: with one dancer embodying amethyst's protective strength, and the other rhodochrosite's warm, nurturing compassion. Through intertwining phrases and moments of steadfast support, they create a glowing portrait of how strength and love coexist in harmony.

'Bloodflow' by 2025 by 'Chance-to-Choreograph' resident artist Kayla Armgardt is set to music by Grandbrothers. Propelled by the scores rippling, electrified piano, the dancers surge and circulate through the space in layered, dynamic movement; examining the fluid nature of perception, the work invites audiences to recognize the power of choice in shaping our memories and narratives.

'Zephyr' (2011) by Brenda R. Neville, set to the shimmering electronica of Four Tet. A true whirlwind, the work sweeps four dancers into gusting atmospheric currents that spin, lift, and scatter them across the stage. 'Zephyr' later became the Air section of the company's 2017 ballet 'Elements' and remains one of its most exhilarating audience favorites.

'Pulse' by Brenda R. Neville, the final section of 'Bodies' (2012-2013), set to music by Swedish House Mafia. The circulatory system becomes a living landscape of rhythm and motion: the heartbeat is the music, the bloodstream is the pathway, and the whole stage breathes as a single body. Charged with pounding energy, it is a fittingly euphoric celebration of a company that never stops moving.

Evening also includes onstage recognition of key individuals for their long-time support, service, and commitment to the company.

Neville Dance Theatre's 2025-2026 season is sponsored by Yoga Bees Are Beautiful, Windsor

Healing Arts, and Physio Wellness NYC. This performance is supported, in part, by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council.

Neville Dance Theatre Hailed as 'compelling', 'imaginative' and a 'pure delight' by both critics and patrons alike, Neville Dance Theatre, led by Founder and Artistic Director/Choreographer Brenda Neville, is a non-profit, 501c3 organization that brings theatrical and thematic innovation to dance in works that span the classical to contemporary ballet spectrum. Through eclectic and universally themed works that celebrate the human spirit and our shared world, this vibrant company and Brenda's works create a colorful tapestry of movement woven from a diverse array of dance styles, enabling the joy and artistry of dance to be felt by audiences of all ages and persuasions. The company prides itself on fostering an artistic exchange of styles, outlooks, and attitudes with both its artists and audience, and furthering an appreciation of dance as a powerful means of expression, communication, and artistry.

Neville Dance Theatre fulfills its mission by providing professional performance opportunities to

artists, choreographers, and dance companies to present compelling and innovative works to the community. It also serves as a professional platform for versatile and talented dancers to perform and share their artistry and the significance of dance with audiences of all ages.

Founded in 2005 by Brenda R. Neville and comprised of artists from around the globe, Neville Dance Theatre has been invited to perform in prestigious festivals and at venues throughout the New York area and beyond including the Jamaica Performing Arts Center, Kumble Theatre for the Performing Arts, Hudson Theatre Guild, the 92nd Street Y, Harmony In The Woods in Hawley, PA, The United Theatre in Westerly, RI and The Marcus Center, Vogel Hall in Milwaukee, WI. Festivals include Fairfield County Dance Festival in CT, Artists In Motion, 8 in Show, the 92nd Street Y Fridays@Noon Series, Queensborough Dance Festival, Queens Fringe Festival, COOL NY Dance Festival, DUMBO Dance Festival, the NYC Dance Parade and Dance Fest.

The company annually presents New York City seasons and the NYC 'On Pointe Dance Festival' of new works and repertory favorites. The Company has five community engagement opportunities through the company's 'Chance' programs, including its Chance-to-Choreograph* program. These programs bring performance, choreographic, collaborative, educational, internship, and volunteer opportunities to community members, artists, choreographers, and others.

Neville Dance Theatre has been recognized in media and press publications including Dance

Magazine, Time Out New York, the New York Post, and on Fox 5's 'Good Day New York'. Neville Dance Theatre offers educational workshops, classes, and intensives to schools, universities, and organizations in a wide array of dance styles, including repertory, classical ballet, contemporary dance, Argentine Tango, Flamenco and others.

*Neville Dance Theatre's 'Chance-to-Choreograph' program is an artistic opportunity via

application submission and panel review selection process for choreographers at any stage in their career to set works on Neville Dance Theatre, which is then fully produced and premiered in an NDT production and performed in future concerts as part of NDT's repertory. The program, launched in 2016, has enabled over a dozen choreographers to create new works that have been seen by thousands in public performances.





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