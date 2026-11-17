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Video: Lorna Courtney, Betsy Wolfe and More Original & JULIET Stars Reunite for Fourth Anniversary
Lorna Courtney, Betsy Wolfe, Ben Jackson Walker, Justin David Sullivan and Philippe Arroyo returned to celebrate & JULIET's fourth anniversary on Broadway.
Hear them roar as & Juliet turns four! Watch original Broadway & Juliet cast members Tony-nominee Lorna Courtney, Betsy Wolfe, Ben Jackson Walker, Justin David Sullivan, and Philippe Arroyo reunite with the company for a special fourth anniversary curtain call celebration!
The celebration also featured remarks from cast member and Tony Award-winner James Monroe Iglehart.
& Juliet reimagines Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet, exploring what might happen if Juliet survived and had a second chance at life and love. Featuring a book by David West Read, the jukebox musical includes pop hits written or produced by Max Martin, including songs made famous by Britney Spears, the Backstreet Boys, Katy Perry, Kelly Clarkson and more.
Directed by Luke Sheppard and choreographed by Jennifer Weber, the musical opened at Broadway's Stephen Sondheim Theatre on November 17, 2022, and received nine Tony Award nominations, including Best Musical. The production is scheduled to conclude its Broadway run on January 3, 2027.
Check out the video!
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