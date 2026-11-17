Actionplay, a New York City nonprofit dedicated to providing neurodiverse and young people of all abilities with equal access to the theatremaking process, will present its 2026 holiday gala, Cha-Chingle Jingle Mingle!, on Friday, December 11, from 7:00 to 9:00 PM at the Loreto Theater at the Sheen Center.

Since 2011, Actionplay has created opportunities for autistic, neurodivergent, and disabled artists to learn, collaborate, and perform through inclusive theatre programming. This year's gala brings together holiday classics and songs from Actionplay musical productions, personal writing from Actionplay alumni, and a concert by the Actionplay Voices Choir.

Raising the Voices of Today

Through the Actionplay community theatre program AIMS, participants ages 13 to 22 work with professional theatre artists to conceive, write, rehearse, and perform original musicals inspired by their own ideas and interests.

The acclaimed Actionplay Voices Choir has performed at BAM, on HBO, with the Greenwich Village Orchestra and as part of the Jon Stewart-hosted Night of Too Many Stars, including singing with Keegan-Michael Key, Cynthia Erivo, and Jodi DiPiazza.

Supporting Actionplay's Future

Proceeds from the 2026 holiday gala will support Actionplay programs in the coming year. In addition to AIMS and the Voices Choir, Actionplay offers an Audition Workshop, where young actors develop their skills and access casting opportunities. The organization also provides training and professional development for educators, artists, and organizations seeking to create more accessible experiences.

Holiday gala guests are invited to purchase tickets, make donations, or become sponsors. Those unable to attend can sponsor a ticket for a member of the Actionplay community.

About Actionplay

Founded in 2011, Actionplay is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing actors of all abilities with equal access to the theatremaking process. Through inclusive theatre programs, outreach, training, and professional development, Actionplay creates supportive environments where participants can develop their skills and engage with the arts.

Its programs include AIMS, the Actionplay Voices Choir, the Audition Workshop, and training and professional development opportunities for educators and arts professionals.



See more BroadwayWorld in Google Make us a preferred source and our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers. Add as a preferred source Not now

Breaking Broadway alerts by text Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone. Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming