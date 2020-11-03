Spot-On Arts Academy's Talent Search GIVE MY REGARDS… Announces Top Ten Contestants

Judges of the contest include Kate Flannery, Joe Iconis, Anthony Rapp, Phillip Johnson Richardson and more.

Spot-On Arts Academy has announced their top 10 contestants in their national talent search Give my Regards... Having announced their initial top 20 contestants last August from a pool of emerging artists spanning across 46 states and 7 countries, the top 10 have been selected after nearly 3 months of mentorship and training from Spot on Arts Academy teaching artists, internal judging and a popular public vote.

In the coming months, a celebrity panel of judges from Hollywood and Broadway will review each contestant to select 6 semi-finalists, and finally, a grand-prize winner who will be awarded a featured role in a future Spot On Symphony concert in 2021.

The top 10 contestants include D'Marreon Alexander of Detroit, MI, Chelle Denton of San Mateo, CA, Natasha Hoeberigs of London, UK, Lyle Mackston of Los Angeles, CA, Caleb Mitchell of Murfreesboro, TN, Mason Olshavsky of Newtown, PA, Veronica Stern of Pelham, NY, and Nicole Sumlin of Cleveland, OH who were selected by judges from the Spot on Arts Academy, and Alicia Ault of Toronto, Canada and Tyler Evick of Nashville,TN, who were selected through the popular vote.

Judges who will be instrumental in selecting the six semi-finalists and finalist include: Kate Flannery (The Office, Dancing with the Stars) Broadway composer Joe Iconis (Be More Chill, Smash), TV star and Broadway legend Anthony Rapp (Rent, Star Trek: Discovery), Broadway and film actor Phillip Johnson Richardson (Hamilton, Little Voice), Broadway and recording artist Marisha Wallace (Dreamgirls, Waitress, Top 20 UK Charts) TONY Award-winner Faith Prince (Guys and Dolls, The Little Mermaid), Broadway Director, Choreographer, and coined Mayor of Broadway Gerry McIntyre (Once on this Island, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat), funny girl Christina Bianco, Pittsburgh Pirates Pitcher and recording artist Steven Brault, and famed caricature artist Justin "Squigs" Robertson.

"Our top 20 worked tirelessly over the last few months to roll up their sleeves and dive into the content of their original submissions," explains the competition's founder, Scott Coulter. "Their tremendous growth and exploration of their craft during this time of extended closures for the arts community has reinvigorated the hope of the stars of tomorrow who remain undeterred from uncertainty of the future," he continues. "We are proud to present these top 10 talents to these esteemed judges, and move closer to choosing a grand prize winner and putting them in the spotlight, where they belong!"

