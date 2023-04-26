Spend Summer At The Seaport; 2023 Events Lineup Unveiled

The Howard Hughes Corporation (HHC) today announced its 2023 programming lineup at the Seaport in Lower Manhattan, with hundreds of events taking place across New York City's waterfront neighborhood from May through October.

Visitors of all ages will find something to enjoy with the return of the Seaport's four popular series, Seaport Sounds, Seaport Fit, Seaport Cinema and Seaport Kids. With renowned dining and entertainment experiences, cultural celebrations, pop-up exhibits and more, all located on the East River waterfront with stunning views of the Manhattan skyline and the Brooklyn Bridge, the Seaport proves once again to be the ultimate summertime destination for New Yorkers and travelers alike.

"The Seaport has so much to offer this summer with our jam-packed programming lineup, eclectic dining options, live entertainment, public art exhibitions and more, and we look forward to welcoming New Yorkers and travelers to Lower Manhattan's waterfront," said Andrew Schwartz, Co-President of the New York Region, The Howard Hughes Corporation. "Visitors can explore the Seaport's maritime history, watch movies under the night sky, savor food and drink experiences from across the world, or simply just soak up the sun while enjoying the many open spaces in one of our city's most unique neighborhoods."

The Seaport is New York City's go-to neighborhood for a wide range of culinary offerings, including al fresco dining, restaurants from acclaimed chefs, and the newly opened Tin Building by Jean-Georges which features an expansive culinary marketplace with an array of international cuisines, 12 restaurants, multiple bars, grocery retail, and private dining experiences spread across two floors at Pier 17. The city's largest outdoor bar, the Garden Bar, is set to reopen for the season on the cobblestones of Fulton Street on May 1, bringing people together in a fun and relaxed outdoor setting. The Garden Bar is also home to the Chase Sapphire Lounge, which Chase Sapphire Reserve and Preferred cardholders can visit exclusively for access to private seating, specialty menu items and charging stations. In addition, the newly reopened Pearl Alley at Pier 17 features three distinct bars and classic games, including a pool table and ping-pong, and offers sweeping waterfront views in a climate-controlled space.

Entertainment experiences at the Seaport this summer include concerts, street fairs, holiday celebrations, and more. The Summer Concert Series on The Rooftop at Pier 17 returns for its fifth season, bringing a diverse lineup of world-class artists to the Seaport. Catch rooftop performances by Bebe Rexha, T-Pain, Yellowcard, Trombone Shorty, Macklemore, Trixie Mattel, The Struts, and more at the city's most scenic open-air concert venue. Seaport Sounds presented by Heineken is also back this year, bringing free music to the Seaport each week throughout the summer months. The series kicks off May 5 with a Salsa Dance Night to celebrate Cinco de Mayo. Hester Street Fair returns to the Seaport for its third season, opening the weekend of April 22 and 23, from 11am to 6pm each day. The fair features local purveyors, artisans, food and entertainment and returns twice a month throughout the summer with a number of special events, including Girl Power market on June 3, featuring all women-owned businesses, and the popular Pride market on June 24, featuring LGBTQ-owned businesses. The Seaport Beach Fest, a weekend-long free music festival, will return in July to celebrate everything New Yorkers love about summer. Stay tuned for the full Beach Fest lineup.

The Seaport's acclaimed fitness and wellness program, Seaport Fit presented by NewYork-Presbyterian, will host free classes on the waterfront twice a week. Lyon's Den Power Yoga classes start May 20 and will continue throughout the summer on Saturday mornings at 10:30am on the Heineken Riverdeck. HIIT the Deck, a high intensity boxing-inspired workout, starts on May 23 and continues on Tuesday evenings throughout the summer at 6:30pm on Seaport Square. This season of Seaport Fit will include special plus-up events each month, featuring well-known fitness experts who will host classes, panel discussions and more. Free community movie nights return to The Rooftop at Pier 17 with Seaport Cinema. Voting for this summer's films will take place on Instagram on May 16, with the full lineup released May 23. For younger visitors, Seaport Kids presented by NewYork-Presbyterian offers free kid and family-focused events, along with monthly activities curated and programmed by Mommy Poppins and Brooklyn Bridge Parents.

As New York's original maritime hub, the South Street Seaport Historic District has a rich history that visitors can explore with the South Street Seaport Museum. General admission tickets are Pay-What-You-Wish, allowing everyone access to the 1885 tall ship Wavertree and three exhibitions at whatever price is right for you. Free guided tours of the 1908 lightship Ambrose and hands-on maritime-inspired family activities are also available. Throughout the summer, the Museum's free public programs will include panel discussions, arts activities, book talks, walking tours, vinyasa on a vessel, printing demonstrations, and much more. Tickets are also now on sale to Sail New York Harbor with the Seaport Museum from May through October. Enjoy the thrill of sailing on the historic 1885 schooner Pioneer or take a one-of-a-kind ride on the 1930 tugboat W.O. Decker. To learn more about the Seaport Museum and its summer activities visit seaportmuseum.org.

For the third year in a row, The Court at the Seaport will transform Seaport Square into a full-size basketball court. Exhibition games, workshops and open court time will be available for the community on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Seaport will honor Mental Health Awareness throughout the month of May. You Are Not Alone Murals returns for its third year at the Seaport. The murals serve as a reminder that no one is alone and will be painted by ten mural artists from around the world along the East River Esplanade, just north of the Tin Building. The Fulton, Malibu Farm and Pearl Alley will be donating a portion of proceeds from sales in the month of May to NAMI-NYC, a nonprofit that helps families and individuals impacted by mental illness through education, support and advocacy. NAMI-NYC will also host its annual fundraising walk at the Seaport on May 20.

Also returning to Pier 17 this summer is Manhattan by Sail, which operates historic private and public sailing tours throughout New York Harbor,. The Clipper City, New York City's largest sail ship, embarks from the pier to offer unforgettable experiences on the water, including sunset sails, cruises to the Statue of Liberty, wine tastings with live jazz and more.

For more information about events at the Seaport this summer, visit: https://theseaport.nyc/neighborhood-events/.