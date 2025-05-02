Special Offer: NOW AND THEN at The Public Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Humor, heart and romance happen in the magical love story Now and Then playing May 2 – 11 at The Public Theatre in Lewiston. They say there are no “do-overs” in life, but if you could get one, would you take it?

Late one night in a Chicago pub, a young bartender and his girlfriend receive an intriguing proposition from a mysterious last-minute customer offering them $2,000 to talk with him for an hour. What follows is a magical love story filled with laughter, romance, tears and a mystery that will keep the cleverest theatre-goer intrigued.

A special $5 discount for adult tickets will be offered to BWW readers. Enter code BWWSAV5 at checkout. Featuring a fully professional cast of actors with Broadway credits, Artistic Director Janet Mitchko says, “Now and Then looks at love through the eyes of a couple in their 20’s as well as in their 60’s and offers an important piece of advice for audiences of all ages.”

Starring as the mysterious old man is Mitch Poulos. Mitch appeared in the National Tour of Billy Elliot as well as on tv in Curb your Enthusiasm, The Office, Criminal Minds and Arrested Development. Playing the equally mysterious older woman is Linda Marie Larson. Linda has appeared on Broadway in Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike; Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus; Deuce and Jackie: An American Life. Her television credits include Succession, House of Cards, Blue Bloods and Masters of Sex, among others. Playing the romantic piano-playing young bartender Jaime is Dylan S. Wallach. Born in Maine, Dylan has appeared on Broadway in the Tony Award winning play Leopoldstadt, and Betrayal. His delightfully spirited girlfriend Abby will be played by Allison Altman. Allison appeared on Broadway in Birthday Candles starring Deborah Messing and recently performed in the Huntington Theatre’s hit Triumph of Love. The Irish pub in which the plays takes place is created by Courtney Smith, lighting by Michael Reidy, sound design by Charles Coes and costumes by Frederica Jepson.

Now and Then will be directed by Mark Routhier. Filled with humor, heart and romance, Now and Then is the perfect gift to give mom on Mother’s Day! Don’t forget to visit the Silent Auction happening in the lobby during the show as well as online at Thepublictheatre.org Now and Then will be performed at The Public Theatre, Lewiston’s Professional Theatre May 2 – 11. Showtimes are Thurs & Fri at 7 pm, Sat at 3 pm, Sun at 2 pm and Sat May 10 at 3 & 7:30 pm. For tickets call 782-3200 or visit thepublictheatre.org BWW discount code for $5 off adult tickets is BWWSAV5 The Public Theatre is located at 31 Maple St., Lewiston.