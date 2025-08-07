South Street Seaport Museum to Present Women Who Wowed Walking Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



South Street Seaport Museum will present the Women Who Wowed walking tour on August 26, at 6pm. The fun-filled tour honors notable women who shaped Lower Manhattan. Tickets are $30-$40, and registration is required.

From pioneering professionals to groundbreaking activists and maritime leaders, this engaging tour brings to light the stories of women who fought against gender and racial discrimination to leave their mark on history. Discover the impact of those who established the first hospital staffed entirely by women, led the charge for workplace equality-including something as fundamental as a women's restroom in the New York Stock Exchange-and much more.

﻿This 90-minute journey winds through the streets of the South Street Seaport Historic District and Lower Manhattan, uncovering the often under-recognized contributions of the women who helped build this city in an enjoyable and approachable way that makes all attendees feel welcome.

Meet your tour guide at Fresh Salt, at 146 Beekman Street, where one happy hour drink or soft drink is included in your registration for the tour.

Registration is required. Tours are rain or shine. Content is appropriate for attendees aged 13 and up.