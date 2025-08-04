South Street Seaport Museum to Present Vinyasa On A Vessel

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



South Street Seaport Museum has revealed the August date for Vinyasa on a Vessel, August 17, at 9:30am. Join the museum for the seasonal favorite that brings yoga to the deck of the historic tall ship Wavertree.

Start your Sunday with a mindful and invigorating 60-minute practice that is both accessible and challenging for all skill levels. Tickets are free. Registration is required. seaportmuseum.org/vinyasa

Each session is peppered with information about the vessel itself and playlists are thoughtfully developed to reflect the serenity of the water and lively seasonal themes. August will feature a water and maritime themed playlist to celebrate Summer.

Classes are free, and advance registration is required. Anyone ages 12 and up is welcome. This event takes place rain or shine. In the event of rain, the event is moved from the main deck to an indoor location on the ship.

Please bring your own yoga mat; classes take place on the metal deck of a ship, and a mat will help with your practice. Capacity is limited; claim your space before each class is full!

If the class is at capacity at the time of registration, you are encouraged to try our in-person cancellation line, starting 10 minutes before each class.