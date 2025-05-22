South Street Seaport Museum to Present Vinyasa On A Vessel

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



South Street Seaport Museum will present free Vinyasa on a Vessel yoga sessions on every third Sunday of the month from June 15-August 17, 2025, at 9:30am.

Join the Seaport Museum for the return of this seasonal favorite that brings yoga to the deck of the historic tall ship Wavertree. Anyone ages 12 and up is invited to start your Sunday with a mindful and invigorating 60-minute practice that is both accessible and challenging for all skill levels. Each session is peppered with information about the vessel itself and playlists are thoughtfully developed to reflect the serenity of the water and lively seasonal themes. June will feature a Father's Day playlist, and July and August will feature a water and maritime themed playlist to celebrate Summer.

Classes are free, and advance registration is required. Please bring your own yoga mat; classes take place on the metal deck of a ship, and a mat will help with your practice. Capacity is limited; claim your space before each class is full!

If a class is at capacity at the time of registration, you are encouraged to try our in-person cancellation line, starting 10 minutes before each class.

Upcoming Schedule: Sunday, June 15, 2025, Sunday, July 20, 2025, and Sunday, August 17, 2025.